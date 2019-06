Huntington City Council meets Monday, June 10 at 7:30 pm in council chambers at Huntington City Hall. The work session begins at 6:30 pm.

4. Reports of the Mayor

5. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: #2019-O-13 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AMENDING, MODIFYING AND RE-ENACTING PART THIRTEEN, ARTICLE 1315 OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, AS REVISED, CONCERNING PLANNING AND ZONING CODE

Sponsored by: Councilman Alex Vence

6. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: #2019-O-14 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AMENDING, MODIFYING AND RE-ENACTING PART THIRTEEN, ARTICLE 1341 OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, AS REVISED, CONCERNING PLANNING AND ZONING CODE

Sponsored by: Councilman Mike Shockley

7. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: #2019-O-15 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AMENDING, MODIFYING AND RE-ENACTING ARTICLE 343 OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, AS REVISED, REGARDING STOPS FOR SCHOOL BUS

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Tina Brooks

8. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: #2019-O-17 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH IMMIGRATION AND CUSTOMS ENFORCEMENT ON BEHALF OF THE HUNTINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT FOR THE REIMBURSEMENT OF JOINT OPERATIONS EXPENSES FROM THE TREASURY FORFEITURE FUND

Sponsored by: Councilman Charles McComas

9. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: #2019-O-16 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AMENDING, MODIFYING AND RE-ENACTING ARTICLE 107 OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, AS REVISED, REGARDING PURCHASING AND CONTRACTS

Sponsored by: Councilman Alex Vence

10. Resolution re: #2019-R-32 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AND THE MAYOR HONORING FROSTOP DRIVE-IN FOR ITS 60 YEARS OF BUSINESS

Sponsored by: Councilman Mark Bates

11. Resolution re: #2019-R-27 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL APPROVING THE FISCAL YEAR 2019-2020 COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT (CDBG), HOME INVESTMENT PARTNERSHIP (HOME), THE EMERGENCY SOLUTIONS GRANT (ESG) PROGRAMS AND AUTHORIZING THE FILING OF THE FY 2019-2020 ANNUAL ACTION PLAN WITH THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT (HUD)

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark

12. Resolution re: #2019-R-28 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH LABOR, MATERIALS AND EQUIPMENT FOR THE SIDEWALKS AND CURB CUTS 2019 PROJECT

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Rebecca Howe

13. Resolution re: #2019-R-29 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AND THE MAYOR IN SUPPORT OF BEECH FORK STATE PARK LODGE

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Carol Polan

14. Resolution re: #2019-R-30 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH THE CODE ENFORCEMENT DIVISION WITH FOUR (4) NEW FORD F150 TRUCKS

Sponsored by: Councilman Alex Vence

15. Resolution re: #2019-R-31 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH THE HUNTINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT WITH FOUR (4) NEW 2020 POLICE INTERCEPTOR UTILITY AWD VEHICLES

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Carol Polan

16. Resolution re: #2019-R-35 – A RESOLUTION FOR BUDGET REVISION #5 OF THE FISCAL YEAR 2018-2019 GENERAL FUND BUDGET

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark

17. Resolution re: #2019-R-37 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE APPOINTMENT OF ISABEL CROSS TO THE BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler

18. Resolution re: #2019-R-38 - A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE APPOINTMENT OF SHERRY HOUCK TO THE BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler

19. Resolution re: #2019-R-39 - A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE APPOINTMENT OF LEE CANUP TO THE BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler

20. Resolution re: #2019-R-40 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE APPOINTMENT OF DAN EARL TO THE BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler

21. Good & Welfare

22. Adjournment