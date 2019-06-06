Arts Night Out at Heritage Station on Thursday, June 13

Celebrate the Huntington arts scene at Arts Night Out at Heritage Station on June 13, 6 pm - 9 pm. Four local artists, Linda Stonestreet, Kristin Carnes, Brandy Jefferys, and Charlie Haggard, will premiere solo exhibitions at Sip Wine & Whiskey Bar, The Haute Wick Social, The Red Caboose, and Moonlight Cookies respectively.

Try your own hand at art at Full Circle Gifts and Goods and create your own ceramic tile (cost is $25 per tile). Let’s Eat, Sip, Moonlight Cookies, and Taps at Heritage will be open for food and beverage options.

The Visitors Center and Huntington Fiction Factory will host local author Carter Taylor Seaton who will discuss the craft of writing from life. Also inside the Visitors Center, Alek Dailey of Hill Tree Roastery will discuss how to make the perfect iced coffee and provide samples throughout the evening. The Mini Madness Short Film Festival hosted by local filmmaker David Smith will close out the event. This event is free and open to the public.

Event/Performance Schedule:

6 pm - 7 pm - Making the Perfect Iced Coffee with Hill Tree Roastery inside the Visitors Center

7 pm - 8 pm - Author Carter Taylor Seaton inside the Visitors Center

8 pm - 9 pm - Mini Madness Film Festival inside the Visitors Center

“We have a wonderfully diverse group of artists this month,” says co-organizer Raine Klover, “Charlie Haggard is an illustrator and artist whose work is influenced by comics and pop culture. Brandy Jefferys’ work is often inspired by the confluence of her love for art and food. She is well-known in the area for her Tudors biscuit paintings. Linda Stonestreet’s work is comprised of abstracts that are mainly inspired by nature, often the nature that she views in her very own backyard. Beckley artist Kristin Carnes’ main artistic tool is a laser woodcutter. She uses it to create wall-hangings inspired by our state’s natural beauty and colorful heritage.” Arts Night Out is a seasonal arts event that occurs at Heritage Station the second Thursday of the month April through October.





For more information visithttps://www.facebook.com/ArtsNightOutWV/, contact Raine Klover at 304-525-7333 orraine@visithuntingtonwv.org or contact Sheila Redling at sgredling@gmail.com.