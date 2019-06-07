The Dawg’s “Big John” is joining the Military

Huntington, WV--WDGG-FM (93.7) Morning Show host and Kindred Communications Operations Manager “Big John” Bowen is heading to boot camp next week with the United States Army.

Bowen is joining teachers and others at Fort Lee, Virginia for two days of an Army Educator’s Tour for a first-hand look at military life, including undergoing physical training, eating with the troops and experiencing a soldier’s day.

While visiting Fort Lee, the Army says that Bowen and others will get an appreciation for the many career paths available for those looking at the military as an option for their futures.

Bowen is the father of three children who have served in the military, including two daughters, a lieutenant and a private, who are currently serving.