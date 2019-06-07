Most read
- Huntington City Council and Committees Meet Jun 10; HMDA May Authorize Acquiring ACF Property
- Students find hands-on summer research experiences at Marshall University
- Airbnb to Begin West Virginia Tax Collection
- Arts Night Out at Heritage Station on Thursday, June 13
- Dept. of Energy Official Resigns
- SHELLY’S WORLD FICTION: The Happy Store – The Shoppers from Hell
- Huntington Man Sentenced for Federal Meth Charge
- Attorney General Morrisey Reaches Settlement in Medical Privacy Data Breach
The Dawg’s “Big John” is joining the Military
Bowen is joining teachers and others at Fort Lee, Virginia for two days of an Army Educator’s Tour for a first-hand look at military life, including undergoing physical training, eating with the troops and experiencing a soldier’s day.
While visiting Fort Lee, the Army says that Bowen and others will get an appreciation for the many career paths available for those looking at the military as an option for their futures.
Bowen is the father of three children who have served in the military, including two daughters, a lieutenant and a private, who are currently serving.