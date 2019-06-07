Most read
Drug Arrests Made by Huntington Police
The Huntington Violent Crime and Drug Task Force served the warrant at 1235 25th St. During a search of the residence, detectives found approximately 60 grams of heroin, approximately 2 kilograms of methamphetamine, which has a street value of more than $200,000, a gun, numerous cell phones, scales and paraphernalia used to process and sell drugs. A vehicle was also seized at the residence.
The property owner will be issued a nuisance letter for the criminal activity. Additional arrests are expected.
In an unrelated matter, the Task Force served a second drug-related search warrant Thursday at 2002 3rd Ave., Apt. 3. Arrested at the scene was Edwin Lamar Prude, AKA Imon Chakraborty, of Detroit.
He was charged with two counts of possession with the intent to deliver drugs. Detectives recovered distribution amounts of crack, heroin, pills believed to be ecstasy, cash, a drug press and paraphernalia used to process and sell drugs.
Prude was in possession of false identification with the name Chakraborty. The owner of the property will be issued a nuisance letter for the criminal activity and more arrests are expected.