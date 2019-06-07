Celebrate Central City Days 2019

  • Printer friendly view
 Friday, June 7, 2019 - 23:50 Updated 9 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
Celebrate Central City Days 2019
Come on down this weekend to Old Central City Days this Saturday, Jun
e 8 and Sunday, June 9! This street festival is sponsored by the Old Central City Association and celebrates the history of West Huntington. 

Highlights of the festival include entertainment from local musicians, special activities and sales at the Central City shops and various vendors from the area. 

Schedule of Events

Saturday, June 8
9-10 a.m. Tai Chi (Free and open to the public)
10-11 a.m. Yoga (Free and open to the public)

11 a.m. Opening for shops, vendor booths, food trucks and activities

Noon-1 p.m. Hannah Spurlock

1:30-3 p.m. Blues Society All Stars

3-5 p.m. Brock Thompson Music

6-8 p.m. Square Dance with Danny Arthur, Scott Rucker and Cody Jordan

Sunday, June 9
10-10:45 a.m. Corey Zones

11-11:45 a.m. Violet Radar

Noon-1 p.m. Massing Ska Band

1:30-3 p.m. Electric Chemistry
Celebrate Central City Days 2019
  Though, Elsa has gone North, she was a family favorite at many past Central City Days celebrations. She interacted with children, posted for photos, and once brought her "sister" Anna. 
Admission to the festival and activities offered are free and open to all ages!                            
  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus