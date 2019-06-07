Celebrate Central City Days 2019





Saturday, June 8

9-10 a.m. Tai Chi (Free and open to the public)

10-11 a.m. Yoga (Free and open to the public)



11 a.m. Opening for shops, vendor booths, food trucks and activities



Noon-1 p.m. Hannah Spurlock



1:30-3 p.m. Blues Society All Stars



3-5 p.m. Brock Thompson Music



6-8 p.m. Square Dance with Danny Arthur, Scott Rucker and Cody Jordan



Sunday, June 9

10-10:45 a.m. Corey Zones



11-11:45 a.m. Violet Radar



Noon-1 p.m. Massing Ska Band



1:30-3 p.m. Electric Chemistry









Admission to the festival and activities offered are free and open to all ages!

e 8 and Sunday, June 9! This street festival is sponsored by the Old Central City Association and celebrates the history of West Huntington.Highlights of the festival include entertainment from local musicians, special activities and sales at the Central City shops and various vendors from the area.Schedule of Events