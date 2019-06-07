Most read
Celebrate Central City Days 2019
Friday, June 7, 2019 - 23:50 Updated 9 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
e 8 and Sunday, June 9! This street festival is sponsored by the Old Central City Association and celebrates the history of West Huntington.
Highlights of the festival include entertainment from local musicians, special activities and sales at the Central City shops and various vendors from the area.
Schedule of Events
Saturday, June 8
9-10 a.m. Tai Chi (Free and open to the public)
10-11 a.m. Yoga (Free and open to the public)
11 a.m. Opening for shops, vendor booths, food trucks and activities
Noon-1 p.m. Hannah Spurlock
1:30-3 p.m. Blues Society All Stars
3-5 p.m. Brock Thompson Music
6-8 p.m. Square Dance with Danny Arthur, Scott Rucker and Cody Jordan
Sunday, June 9
10-10:45 a.m. Corey Zones
11-11:45 a.m. Violet Radar
Noon-1 p.m. Massing Ska Band
1:30-3 p.m. Electric Chemistry
Though, Elsa has gone North, she was a family favorite at many past Central City Days celebrations. She interacted with children, posted for photos, and once brought her "sister" Anna.
Admission to the festival and activities offered are free and open to all ages!
