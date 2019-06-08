Marshall accounting program earns endorsement by Institute of Management Accountants

HUNTINGTON, W.Va . – Marshall University’s Lewis College of Business has announced that the Brad D. Smith Undergraduate School of Business and its undergraduate accounting program have earned endorsement by IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants), one of the largest and most respected associations focused exclusively on advancing the management accounting profession.

Dr, Avinandan Mukherjee, dean of the college, said the endorsement by IMA is a significant accomplishment that will assist undergraduate accounting students better prepare for a rewarding career in management accounting. He also noted IMA's Endorsement of Higher Education initiative recognizes programs that meet high educational standards, enabling students to pursue and earn the Certified Management Accountant (CMA®) credential.

"This is a testament to the quality of our accounting curriculum that will help both the future careers of our students and the organizations where they are employed," Mukherjee said.

To qualify for endorsement by IMA, schools must meet the following criteria: (1) the program must substantially cover the CMA exam content; (2) the program must have adequate faculty resources to deliver this content; (3) the program must be accredited by a recognized accreditation organization (e.g., AACSB, ACBSP, EQUIS, etc.); and (4) a faculty member must be designated as an IMA Campus Advocate.

"IMA is pleased to welcome Marshall University to the growing list of schools that support the CMA exam program and have achieved a consistent standard of excellence," said Dr. Raef Lawson, IMA vice president of research and professor-in-residence. "High-quality, up-to-date educational programs that support the current needs of businesses will help future professional management accountants accomplish their career objectives and meet the competency expectations of employers."

IMA's globally recognized CMA program is a relevant assessment of advanced accounting and financial management knowledge in areas such as financial planning, analysis, control and decision support – each of which is increasingly critical in meeting the changing needs of business, and therefore, essential learning for students of accounting and finance.

To learn more about the IMA endorsement, visit http://www.imanet.org/educators. For more information about the Lewis College of Business visit www.marshall.edu/cob.