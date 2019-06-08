Ballard, Farris, Hedrick, Hoyer, Manahan and Randolph Named Sharp Shooters by West Virginia Executive Magazine

Charleston, WV – Allison Ballard, West Virginia managing partner for Dixon Hughes Goodman LLP; Pam Farris, executive director of Leadership West Virginia; Steven Hedrick, president and CEO of MATRIC, Inc. and chairman and CEO of Appalachia Development Group, LLC; Major General James Hoyer, West Virginia’s adjutant general; George Manahan, CEO of The Manahan Group; and Nate Randolph, principal, partner and treasurer at Edward Tucker Architects, Inc. and member at BOWR, LLC; have been named to the Sharp Shooters Class of 2019 by West Virginia Executive (WVE) magazine.

WVE’s Sharp Shooters honors program recognizes 10 outstanding West Virginians over the age of 43 who have accomplished great things in both their careers and communities. Honorees must have lived in the state and been in their West Virginia-based position for at least five years and actively participate in community service and philanthropic efforts. The Sharp Shooters Class of 2019 was honored at a reception at the University of Charleston Innovation Center on June 6. During the reception, the spring 2019 issue of WVE was unveiled, the cover of which highlights this year’s 10 Sharp Shooters.

The other inductees of the 2019 class include: Diana Barnette, owner and vice president of Mining Repair Specialists, Inc., owner of Holy Smoke Coal, LLC and owner and managing member of MRS Manufacturing, LLC; Gordon Gee, president of West Virginia University; Kathleen McDermott, director of nonprofit advisory services and business development manager for McKinley Carter Wealth Services; and James Swiger, president and principal-in-charge of WYK Associates, Inc. and president of Architectural Salvation, LLC.

“The Sharp Shooters program was established to not only celebrate the success stories taking shape in the Mountain State but to also set an example in service for other West Virginians,” says Kensie Hamilton Fauber, WVE’s owner and publisher. “In order for our state to prosper, we must be willing to serve our neighbors, and our Sharp Shooters are a testament to the impact service can have on future generations. This year’s class is comprised of leaders from many industries around the state who selflessly give their time, talent and treasure with the hope of moving the Mountain State forward. We are grateful for their efforts, and we are proud to recognize their legacies of giving.”

Nominations for the Sharp Shooters Class of 2020, to be announced in the Spring/May 2020 issue of WVE, may be submitted through the nomination form at www.wvexecutive.com/sharp-shooter-nomination-form. Nominations for the 2020 class are due February 15, 2020.

West Virginia Executive, the state’s premier business publication, was founded in 1998. The quarterly publication strives to provide quality, in-depth business news coverage and highlight growth and development within the Mountain State.