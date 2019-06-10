Huntington Street Hoops Code Enforcement Expected to be Council Topic

Children and adults often play basketball or other games along fairly infrequent traffic flow on residential streets. Some kids in West Huntington and a complaint unearthed a not enforced ordinance.

Mayor Steve Williams and his code enforcement received lots of criticism until one poster cleared Mayor Steve. The ordinance was enacted in 1999.

A conclusive response: The law has been on the books, someone complained.

Faye Robertson, resident of Westmoreland, told WSAZ that a basketball rim had sat for years at the end of her property. But she received a letter from the city forcing her to move the rim to the driveway.

"No person shall use the public streets, highways, alleys, thoroughfares, roads or avenues of the Municipality for the purpose of engaging in or playing any games or athletic activities, except public ways specifically set aside for such purposes."

Bryan Chambers, city communications director, told WSAZ the base of the hoop rim must be on private property.

The social media discussion which contained pros and cons of kids playing in the street has attracted the eyes of council members. They call it "antiquated" and want to expunge it from the books or amend it.

Meanwhile, Mayor Williams will not authorize issuance of citations for children playing in the street or rims that are misplaced.

Huntington City Council likely will take up the matter at tonight's council meeting, Chambers said.

One wise FB poster summarized the discussion: "By this being posted on a public page it had invited conversation and discussion, if people want others to mind their own, then perhaps it shouldn't be posted in the first place? They posted it for discussion and people are discussing."

Another response emphasized misplaced priorities: " We are talking about a dead end street where all the neighbors know these kids. The mother was watching her kids, not endangering them. What happened to riding bikes and playing with your neighborhood friends in do I dare say, streets? Priorities people. How about get the crack heads off the street that are not allowing our kids to be able to play safely in our neighborhoods?"