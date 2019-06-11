Most read
HMDA Authorizes ACF Site Purchase
Tuesday, June 11, 2019 - 00:01 Updated 1 hour ago Edited from City of Huntington Press Release
The following is a statement from the HMDA Board of Directors:
"On June 10, the Huntington Municipality Development Authority's Board of Directors authorized HMDA to enter into a puchase-and-sales agreement with ACF Industries to acquire 41.87 acres of property on the north and south sides of 3rd Avenue. We plan to close on the deal this summer, and the agreed purchase price for the property is $3.125 million. Huntington is eager to revitalize these prime properties consistent with the vision outlined in the Huntington Brownfields Innovation (H-BIZ) master plan, which was created with input from the community."