HMDA Authorizes ACF Site Purchase

The Huntington Municipal Development Authority this afternoon authorized members of its executive committee to acquire the ACF property (41.87 acres), located on the north and south sides of 3rd Avenue and 24th Street.

The following is a statement from the HMDA Board of Directors:

"On June 10, the Huntington Municipality Development Authority's Board of Directors authorized HMDA to enter into a puchase-and-sales agreement with ACF Industries to acquire 41.87 acres of property on the north and south sides of 3rd Avenue. We plan to close on the deal this summer, and the agreed purchase price for the property is $3.125 million. Huntington is eager to revitalize these prime properties consistent with the vision outlined in the Huntington Brownfields Innovation (H-BIZ) master plan, which was created with input from the community."