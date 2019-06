Attorney General Morrisey Urges Caution When Planning a Summer Vacation

Consider posting vacation details to social media only after returning. Otherwise, thieves know when a home is vacant and thus an easy target.

Remember the operative rule: If a deal sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

Get reviews of travel companies from reputable travel websites and/or family and friends.

Paying with credit cards gives consumers the ability to dispute certain charges for services not provided.

Be cautious of unsolicited calls offering a free vacation to a popular destination.

Validate the physical address of the listed vacation property to ensure the property exists.

Be wary of any company that only accepts payment via money order or pre-paid debit card.

Beware of firms that ask for payment before confirming reservations. Most reputable travel agents will confirm before payment.

Do not feel pressured to immediately accept vacation offers that are “good today only.”

Know cancellation and refund policies.

Confirm reservations before departure.