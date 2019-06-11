Don't Believe the "bad" Buzz from "Dark Phoenix"

Epic superhero films tend to concentrate on C.G.I. enhanced brutal battles for salvation of Earth, the galaxy or universe. Those doomsday challenges can lose sparkle as they ebb with repetitive story arcs.

"Dark Phoenix" has been branded a "critical" and box office under performer. The why seems less than a prerequisite calculation of lengthy drawn out laser socking close encounters. Under that definition, Phoenix does have less saber rattling than anticipated. In place of the "wow" combat , writer/director/producer Simon Kinberg who ups the character development and internal emotions portraying a limited mutant "civil war" (falling out? ) and the emergence of shape shifting outer galaxy villains headed by Jessica Chastain as Vuk, depicted as a confident executive in flowing blonde hair and wearing a pant suit and shiny black pumps. Her fashion doesn't become torn, bloody or scuffed since she deflects laser blasts and raises her hands to unleash more mayhem.

This installment opens in the 90s (excluding flashback) with the human versus mutant fearmongers at peace. The United States President calls Xavier (James McAvoy) to assist a space shuttle crew. Jean (Phoenix) Grey ( Sophie Turner) , a powerful mutant with telepathic and telekinetic powers leads a rescue mission where she will absorb the energy of a solar flair sending her powers beyond infinity ( a little like Carol Danvers a.k.a. Captain Marvel).

These incredibly increased uncontrollable "powers" place her in a war against herself ( Consider Elsa the Snow Queen spewing disaster prone blizzards when her anger explodes.) She turns on Xavier who had blotted tragic childhood memories and first told her "you are not broken." She's now off to find her dad.

Her defection prompts Raven/Mystique (Jennifer Lawrence) to scold Xavier that he's putting the young mutants in danger seeking glory for himself. Raven tosses a gender sword too --- Women are always saving men. Xavier counters , "I protected her from memories...." but Jean herself will eventually condemns him as "using her for her powers."

That's not the strands of dialogue usually uttered in the genre. Characters express feelings for each other. You see teardrops more than once. A crucial scene foregoes laser blasts in favor of Jean sitting on the sidewalk grieving alone.

Personal agendas are partially jettisoned as Magneto (Michael Fassbender) and Vuk's legion target Jean, which galvanizes an NYC battle and a brilliantly choreographed train sequence.

Sure, there are time line inconsistencies. The story neither fits film or comic universes. But, there are brief Easter Eggs (no, not a Stan Lee cameo), particularly a logo on the uniforms of commando guardians of X Men.

We know that a re-boot awaits with Disney now controlling through its buy-out of Fox nearly all Marvel characters since they were auctioned piecemeal during Marvel's bankruptcy.

Thus, i'm going against the critical grain of thumbs mostly down for a more favorable "mixed" and thumb slightly up. Kinberg's film does not rattle the universe (like "End Game" and "Captain Marvel"). It's a solemn non-earth shattering adventure where feelings count equally to fists and powers (some of which need more exposition) courtesy of strong performances by McEvoy, Turner and Lawrence.

In a Screen Rant interview , Kinberg emphasized:

"..."My vision for it, I think, even going back to Days of Future Past, is pretty consistent, because really what I felt when I was thinking about doing eventually a Dark Phoenix story was the idea that we would be telling Jean's story. That we would be really focused. That we would narrow the scope of the film down even though there's an intergalactic element and a scale and spectacle that you expect from these movies."











