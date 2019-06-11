Austin’s Pet Supplies extends business hours

(Ceredo, W.Va.,) : To better meet its customers’ needs and to offer more consistent hours, Austin’s Pet Supplies is extending business hours. The new hours are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and the store will be closed on Sundays.

“We couldn’t have done this without support from our customers,” said Brandon Austin, co-owner of Austin’s Pet Supplies. “We hope that these hours will make it easier for our customers to visit us and find great products for their furry friends.”

In addition to the change in business hours, the store also now offers grooming services on Fridays while also continuing the services on Saturday. Monday through Thursday, customers are invited to self-bathe pets and are supplied with shampoo, towels and dryers.

The store also continues to offer delivery services for products as well as pet pickup/drop-off for grooming services (within a 10-mile radius). Austin’s Pet Supplies is a pet supply store based in Ceredo, West Virginia, that offers high-quality pet foods, treats, toys and accessories. Products, specials, and information can be found at http://www.austinspetsupplies.com.