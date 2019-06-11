Ten Marshall students receive Summer Undergraduate Research Experience Fellowship

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Ten Marshall University undergraduate students have been selected to receive the Summer Undergraduate Research Experience (SURE) Fellowship. Students will receive stipends totaling $4,000 each for their research for a period of 10 weeks uninterrupted by classes during the summer. Now in its 14th year, the program began May 20 and will continue through Friday, Aug. 2.

The SURE program, which has supported student research at Marshall since 2005, is funded through the West Virginia Research Challenge Fund, administered by the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission, Division of Science and Research.

“We want students to know how strongly Marshall and the state of West Virginia support undergraduate research,” said Dr. Michael Norton, professor of chemistry at Marshall and director of the program. “This is the time when these young minds sharpen their research skills in preparation for graduate school.”

The awardees, their hometowns, their projects and their research mentors are listed below:

· Allysa Hess, Martinsburg, Physician Beliefs in Benevolent Sexism and Recommendations for Patients with Knee Arthritis, Dr. Dawn Goel

· Daniel Warren Kipps, Martinsburg, Changes in Active Membrane Properties Resulting from Sublethal Silver Nanoparticle Exposure in Cultured Adult Neural Stem Cells, Dr. Nadja Spitzer

· Rae Ashton Stanley, Ona, Analyzing Magnetic Variability in a Sample of Young Solar Analogs Using the Keppler Space Telescope, Dr. Jon M. Saken

· Jessica Crislip, Huntington, Using Electron Paramagnetic Resonance Spectroscopy to Determine the Role of Radical Scavengers on Tardigrade Survival Mechanisms, Dr. Derrick R.J. Kolling

· Alymbek Uulu, Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Profile Analysis on Cryptocurrency Investors and Social Engineering on their Prices, Dr. Paulus Wahjudi

· Benjamin Jacob Day, Huntington, Automatic Defect Detection in Bridge Inspection, Dr. Wook-Sung Yoo

· Chloe Madison Marcum, Huntington, Extended Schur Functions, Dr. Elizabeth Niese

· Jayden Evan Leonard, Milton, Trions in Organic-Semiconductor Heterostructures, Dr. Huong Nguyen

· Jacqueline “Jack” Brown, Martinsburg, Defend Against Puppet Attack in the Internet of Things, Dr. Cong Pu

· Yiannakis Lysandrou, Kenova, Synthesis of a Metal- Ion- Sensing Molecule,Dr. John Markiewicz.

For more information about the SURE program, including last year’s awardees and their projects, visit www.marshall.edu/SURE. Norton can be contacted by e-mail atNorton@marshall.edu.