Mayor Calls Basketball Rim Issue "overblown" and "exaggerated"

 Tuesday, June 11, 2019 - 03:47 Updated 9 hours ago Edited from Multiple Sources

Mayor Steve Williams downplayed the basketball net and kids in street playing social media uproar as "overblown" and "exaggerated" at the Huntington City Council meeting. 

WSAZ reported that Williams stressed the city only "suggested" that the hoop net base be moved from the edge of a city street to private property.  

The mayor said kids need to be respectful of their neighbors while adults should be understanding of kids at play.

There will not be code enforcement of the issue, WSAZ reported. 

