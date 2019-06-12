Most read
Marshall President Jerome Gilbert elected vice-chair for Conference USA’s executive team
“I’m very pleased to continue my role with the conference’s executive team,” Gilbert said. “In addition to the common topics reviewed annually, we are also looking at timely issues like sports wagering and mental health education for our student-athletes.”
All Conference USA university presidents sit on the board of directors and a smaller group of individuals serves on the executive committee.
President Gilbert is joined on the executive committee by Dr. Les Guice, Louisiana Tech University Charlotte University chancellor and NCAA Division I Board of Directors representative; Dr. Phil Dubois; and Southern Miss President Dr. Rodney Bennett, along with two newly elected members, Western Kentucky University President Dr. Tim Caboni and University of North Texas President Dr. Neal Smatresk.
At the June meeting, the board also approved the Conference USA Hall of Fame class. Members will be honored at C-USA championships throughout the 2019-20 academic year, in conjunction with the 25th anniversary of the conference.