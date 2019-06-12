Amal F. Sakkal, M.D., joins Marshall School of Medicine, Charleston Internal Medicine

Sakkal has been named an assistant professor in the department of internal medicine at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. She is a general internist who treats adult patients for a wide range of conditions, from primary care to chronic illnesses.

She earned her medical degree from the University of Aleppo School of Medicine in Aleppo, Syria, and completed her residency training in internal medicine at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. She is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine. Sakkal has been a member of the Charleston community for more than 20 years, most recently practicing with the Kanawha Medical Clinic. She enjoys spending time with family, traveling to learn about new cultures and visiting historical sites.

Sakkal is accepting new patients at Charleston Internal Medicine located at 3701 MacCorkle Ave SE in Charleston. To schedule an appointment, call 304-720-2345.