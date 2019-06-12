"Shaft," "Men in Black International" Pre "Toy Story 4" Boxoffice Sacrifices

Samuel L. Jackson , a MCU fav, and original leading man , Richard Roundtree, hope to point "Shaft" as an African American hero for this generation. However, the original broke racial barriers and had a funky soundtrack.

Despite the popularity of three "Men in Black" movies, "International" replaces Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones with Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson who established chemistry in Thor: Ragnarok. An emphasis on comedy prevails and much depends on this film’s ability to interest millennials young and old.

Both International" and "Shaft" target an action audience.

Expanding will be "Late Night." A female talk show host clashes when she hires her only female staff member as a writer.

Going for the under served comedy fans and especially a mid age and beyond female audience, "Late Night" has some legs potential if the buzz comes off right.

For nearly six months of 2019, suspense/action films have dominated the boxoffice. Drama, Animation and Comedy are two, three and four straddling well behind suspense/action (per Boxoffice Pro). Horror has been sneaking into fifth place and the genre has numerous upcoming releases (Annabelle, It 2, Child's Play, Crawl) which likely will solidify the 2018 genre offerings.

Incidentally, Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) and Robert Downey Jr. (End Game) are the female and male performers with the most bucks taken in by their films. (* Boxoffice)





LATE NIGHT

Emma Thompson plays Katherine Newbury, who is a legendary late-night talk show host, whose world is turned upside down when she hires her only female staff writer played by Kaling. Originally intended to smooth over diversity concerns, her decision has unexpectedly hilarious consequences as two women separated by culture and generation are united by their love of a biting punchline.





MEN IN BLACK INTERNATIONAL

The Men in Black have always protected the Earth from the scum of the universe. In this new adventure, they tackle their biggest, most global threat to date: a mole in the Men in Black organization.





SHAFT

JJ, aka John Shaft Jr. (Usher), may be a cyber security expert with a degree from MIT, but to uncover the truth behind his best friend's untimely death, he needs an education only his dad can provide. Absent throughout JJ's youth, the legendary locked-and-loaded John Shaft (Jackson) agrees to help his progeny navigate Harlem's heroin-infested underbelly. And while JJ's own FBI analyst's badge may clash with his dad's trademark leather duster, there's no denying family. Besides, Shaft's got an agenda of his own, and a score to settle that's professional and personal.





FLASHBACK RAIDERS OF THE LOST ARK

Maybe the greatest adventure movie ever made, directed by Steven Spielberg from an idea from George Lucas. This summer blockbuster introduced audiences to archeology professor/action hero Indiana Jones (“Trust me”), who is searching for the legendary lost Ark of the Covenant. The Ark is said to contain enormous power, and “Indy” (Harrison Ford) and Marion (Karen Allen) must find it before the Nazis do. (“Snakes. Why’d it have to be snakes?”) Rated PG





UPCOMING

Toy Story 4









