"Shaft," "Men in Black International" Pre "Toy Story 4" Boxoffice Sacrifices

Both International" and "Shaft" target an action audience.
Expanding will be "Late Night." A female talk show host clashes when she hires her only female staff member as a writer.
Going for the under served comedy fans and especially a mid age and beyond female audience, "Late Night" has some legs potential if the buzz comes off right.
For nearly six months of 2019, suspense/action films have dominated the boxoffice. Drama, Animation and Comedy are two, three and four straddling well behind suspense/action (per Boxoffice Pro). Horror has been sneaking into fifth place and the genre has numerous upcoming releases (Annabelle, It 2, Child's Play, Crawl) which likely will solidify the 2018 genre offerings.
Incidentally, Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) and Robert Downey Jr. (End Game) are the female and male performers with the most bucks taken in by their films. (* Boxoffice)
LATE NIGHT
Emma Thompson plays Katherine Newbury, who is a legendary late-night talk show host, whose world is turned upside down when she hires her only female staff writer played by Kaling. Originally intended to smooth over diversity concerns, her decision has unexpectedly hilarious consequences as two women separated by culture and generation are united by their love of a biting punchline.
MEN IN BLACK INTERNATIONAL
The Men in Black have always protected the Earth from the scum of the universe. In this new adventure, they tackle their biggest, most global threat to date: a mole in the Men in Black organization.
SHAFT
JJ, aka John Shaft Jr. (Usher), may be a cyber security expert with a degree from MIT, but to uncover the truth behind his best friend's untimely death, he needs an education only his dad can provide. Absent throughout JJ's youth, the legendary locked-and-loaded John Shaft (Jackson) agrees to help his progeny navigate Harlem's heroin-infested underbelly. And while JJ's own FBI analyst's badge may clash with his dad's trademark leather duster, there's no denying family. Besides, Shaft's got an agenda of his own, and a score to settle that's professional and personal.
FLASHBACK RAIDERS OF THE LOST ARK
Maybe the greatest adventure movie ever made, directed by Steven Spielberg from an idea from George Lucas. This summer blockbuster introduced audiences to archeology professor/action hero Indiana Jones (“Trust me”), who is searching for the legendary lost Ark of the Covenant. The Ark is said to contain enormous power, and “Indy” (Harrison Ford) and Marion (Karen Allen) must find it before the Nazis do. (“Snakes. Why’d it have to be snakes?”) Rated PG
UPCOMING
Toy Story 4
FRIDAY MOVIE SCHEDULES
*Some Thursday Evening Premieres
HUNTINGTON, WV
MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE 16
TRAILER ▶
SHAFT RAction/Adventure
1 hr. 51 min.
CAST
Samuel L. Jackson, Jessie T. Usher, Regina Hall, Alexandra Shipp, Matt Lauria, Titus Welliver, Cliff "Method Man" Smith, Richard Roundtree
DIRECTOR
Tim Story
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D1:10PM4:10PM7:10PM9:50PM
TRAILER ▶
MEN IN BLACK: INTERNATIONAL PG-13SciFi/Fantasy/Action/Adventure
1 hr. 55 min.
CAST
Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Rebecca Ferguson, Kumail Nanjiani, Rafe Spall, Laurent Bourgeois, Larry Bourgeois, Emma Thompson, Liam Neeson
DIRECTOR
F. Gary Gray
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:20PM12:50PM3:50PM6:20PM6:50PM9:35PM 3D3:20PM9:05PM
TRAILER ▶
THE SECRET LIFE OF PETS 2 PGAnimation/Comedy/Family
1 hr. 26 min.
CAST
Kevin Hart, Jenny Slate, Eric Stonestreet, Ellie Kemper, Lake Bell, Dana Carvey, Hannibal Buress, Bobby Moynihan, Tiffany Haddish, Patton Oswald
DIRECTOR
Chris Renaud
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:15PM2:30PM4:45PM7:00PM9:15PM
TRAILER ▶
DARK PHOENIX PG-13Action/Adventure
1 hr. 53 min.
CAST
James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult, Sophie Turner, Tye Sheridan, Alexandra Shipp, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Evan Peters, Jessica Chastain
DIRECTOR
Simon Kinberg
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:20PM
TRAILER ▶
LATE NIGHT RComedy
1 hr. 42 min.
CAST
Emma Thompson, Mindy Kaling, Amy Ryan, Max Casella, Megalyn Echikunwoke
DIRECTOR
Nisha Ganatra
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D1:00PM4:00PM7:00PM9:30PM
TRAILER ▶
GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS PG-13Action/Adventure/SciFi/Fantasy
2 hr. 12 min.
CAST
Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga, Millie Bobby Brown, Bradley Whitford, Sally Hawkins, Charles Dance, Thomas Middleditch, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Ziyi Zhang
DIRECTOR
Michael Dougherty
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:10PM3:10PM6:10PM9:10PM
TRAILER ▶
ROCKETMAN RDrama/Musical
2 hr. 01 min.
CAST
Taron Egerton, Jamie Bell, Richard Madden, Gemma Jones, Bryce Dallas Howard
DIRECTOR
Dexter Fletcher
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D1:15PM4:20PM7:05PM9:50PM
TRAILER ▶
MA RHorror
1 hr. 39 min.
CAST
Octavia Spencer, Diana Silvers, Luke Evans, Missi Pyle, McKaley Miller
DIRECTOR
Tate Taylor
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D11:50AM2:15PM4:50PM7:20PM9:45PM
TRAILER ▶
ALADDIN PGAction/Adventure/SciFi/Fantasy/Musical
2 hr. 08 min.
CAST
Will Smith, Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott, Marwan Kenzari, Navid Negahban, Nasim Pedrad, Billy Magnussen, Numan Acar
DIRECTOR
Guy Ritchie
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:00PM3:00PM6:00PM8:55PM
TRAILER ▶
BOOKSMART RComedy
1 hr. 42 min.
CAST
Kaitlyn Dever, Beanie Feldstein, Jessica Williams, Jason Sudeikis, Lisa Kudrow
DIRECTOR
Olivia Wilde
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D1:00PM3:35PM7:15PM9:55PM
TRAILER ▶
JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 3 - PARABELLUM RAction/Adventure/Suspense/Thriller
2 hr. 10 min.
CAST
Keanu Reeves, Halle Berry, Anjelica Huston, Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, Asia Kate Dillon, Mark Dacascos, Jason Mantzoukas, Yayan Ruhian
DIRECTOR
Chad Stahelski
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:55PM3:55PM6:55PM9:55PM
TRAILER ▶
POKÉMON DETECTIVE PIKACHU PGAnimation/Action/Adventure
1 hr. 44 min.
CAST
Ryan Reynolds, Justice Smith, Kathryn Newton, Ken Watanabe
DIRECTOR
Rob Letterman
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D11:45AM2:45PM5:45PM8:35PM
TRAILER ▶
THE HUSTLE PG-13Comedy
1 hr. 34 min.
CAST
Anne Hathaway, Rebel Wilson, Sarah-Stephanie, Alex Sharp, Deepak Anand, Ingrid Oliver, Meena Rayann, Raffaello Degruttola, Deano Bugatti, Francisco Labbe
DIRECTOR
Chris Addison
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:45PM3:05PM5:55PM8:50PM
TRAILER ▶
THE INTRUDER PG-13Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 42 min.
CAST
Michael Ealy, Meaghan Good, Joseph Sikora, Dennis Quaid
DIRECTOR
Deon Taylor
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D1:05PM4:15PM6:45PM9:15PM
TRAILER ▶
AVENGERS: ENDGAME PG-13Action/Adventure/SciFi/Fantasy
3 hr. 02 min.
CAST
Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson
DIRECTOR
Anthony Russo, Joe Russo
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:25PM4:30PM8:30PM
