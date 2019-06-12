"Shaft," "Men in Black International" Pre "Toy Story 4" Boxoffice Sacrifices

 Wednesday, June 12, 2019 - 01:10 Updated 7 hours ago by Tony Rutherford , HNN Entertainment Editor
"Shaft," "Men in Black International" Pre "Toy Story 4" Boxoffice Sacrifices

  Despite the popularity of three "Men in Black" movies, "International" replaces Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones with Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson who established chemistry in Thor: Ragnarok. An emphasis on comedy prevails and much  depends on this film’s ability to interest millennials young and old.

Samuel L. Jackson , a MCU fav, and original leading man , Richard Roundtree, hope to point "Shaft" as an African American hero for this generation. However, the original broke racial barriers and had a funky soundtrack. 

Both International" and "Shaft" target an action audience.

Expanding will be "Late Night." A female talk show host clashes when she hires her only female staff member as a writer. 

Going for the under served comedy fans and especially a mid age and beyond female audience, "Late Night" has some legs potential if the buzz comes off right.

For nearly six months of 2019, suspense/action films have dominated the boxoffice. Drama, Animation and Comedy are two, three and four straddling well behind suspense/action (per Boxoffice Pro). Horror has been sneaking into fifth place and the genre has numerous upcoming releases (Annabelle, It 2, Child's Play, Crawl) which likely will solidify the 2018 genre offerings. 

Incidentally, Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) and Robert Downey Jr. (End Game) are the female and male performers with the most bucks taken in by their films. (* Boxoffice) 


LATE NIGHT

Emma Thompson plays Katherine Newbury, who is a legendary late-night talk show host, whose world is turned upside down when she hires her only female staff writer played by Kaling. Originally intended to smooth over diversity concerns, her decision has unexpectedly hilarious consequences as two women separated by culture and generation are united by their love of a biting punchline.


MEN IN BLACK INTERNATIONAL

The Men in Black have always protected the Earth from the scum of the universe. In this new adventure, they tackle their biggest, most global threat to date: a mole in the Men in Black organization.


SHAFT

JJ, aka John Shaft Jr. (Usher), may be a cyber security expert with a degree from MIT, but to uncover the truth behind his best friend's untimely death, he needs an education only his dad can provide. Absent throughout JJ's youth, the legendary locked-and-loaded John Shaft (Jackson) agrees to help his progeny navigate Harlem's heroin-infested underbelly. And while JJ's own FBI analyst's badge may clash with his dad's trademark leather duster, there's no denying family. Besides, Shaft's got an agenda of his own, and a score to settle that's professional and personal.


FLASHBACK RAIDERS OF THE LOST ARK 

Maybe the greatest adventure movie ever made, directed by Steven Spielberg from an idea from George Lucas. This summer blockbuster introduced audiences to archeology professor/action hero Indiana Jones (“Trust me”), who is searching for the legendary lost Ark of the Covenant. The Ark is said to contain enormous power, and “Indy” (Harrison Ford) and Marion (Karen Allen) must find it before the Nazis do. (“Snakes. Why’d it have to be snakes?”) Rated PG


UPCOMING

Toy Story 4



 FRIDAY MOVIE SCHEDULES

*Some Thursday Evening Premieres


HUNTINGTON, WV

MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE 16


Poster of ShaftTRAILER ▶

SHAFT      R

Action/Adventure 
1 hr. 51 min. 

CAST
Samuel L. Jackson, Jessie T. Usher, Regina Hall, Alexandra Shipp, Matt Lauria, Titus Welliver, Cliff "Method Man" Smith, Richard Roundtree

DIRECTOR
Tim Story

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D1:10PM4:10PM7:10PM9:50PM


InternationalTRAILER ▶

MEN IN BLACK: INTERNATIONAL     PG-13

SciFi/Fantasy/Action/Adventure 
1 hr. 55 min. 

CAST
Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Rebecca Ferguson, Kumail Nanjiani, Rafe Spall, Laurent Bourgeois, Larry Bourgeois, Emma Thompson, Liam Neeson

DIRECTOR
F. Gary Gray

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:20PM12:50PM3:50PM6:20PM6:50PM9:35PM 3D3:20PM9:05PM


Poster of The Secret Life of Pets 2TRAILER ▶

THE SECRET LIFE OF PETS 2    PG

Animation/Comedy/Family 
1 hr. 26 min. 

CAST
Kevin Hart, Jenny Slate, Eric Stonestreet, Ellie Kemper, Lake Bell, Dana Carvey, Hannibal Buress, Bobby Moynihan, Tiffany Haddish, Patton Oswald

DIRECTOR
Chris Renaud

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:15PM2:30PM4:45PM7:00PM9:15PM


Poster of Dark PhoenixTRAILER ▶

DARK PHOENIX    PG-13

Action/Adventure 
1 hr. 53 min. 

CAST
James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult, Sophie Turner, Tye Sheridan, Alexandra Shipp, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Evan Peters, Jessica Chastain

DIRECTOR
Simon Kinberg

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:20PM

Poster of Late NightTRAILER ▶

LATE NIGHT    R

Comedy 
1 hr. 42 min. 

CAST
Emma Thompson, Mindy Kaling, Amy Ryan, Max Casella, Megalyn Echikunwoke

DIRECTOR
Nisha Ganatra

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D1:00PM4:00PM7:00PM9:30PM


King of the MonstersTRAILER ▶

GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS    PG-13

Action/Adventure/SciFi/Fantasy 
2 hr. 12 min. 

CAST
Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga, Millie Bobby Brown, Bradley Whitford, Sally Hawkins, Charles Dance, Thomas Middleditch, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Ziyi Zhang

DIRECTOR
Michael Dougherty

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:10PM3:10PM6:10PM9:10PM


Poster of RocketmanTRAILER ▶

ROCKETMAN       R

Drama/Musical 
2 hr. 01 min. 

CAST
Taron Egerton, Jamie Bell, Richard Madden, Gemma Jones, Bryce Dallas Howard

DIRECTOR
Dexter Fletcher

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D1:15PM4:20PM7:05PM9:50PM

Poster of MaTRAILER ▶

MA      R

Horror 
1 hr. 39 min. 

CAST
Octavia Spencer, Diana Silvers, Luke Evans, Missi Pyle, McKaley Miller

DIRECTOR
Tate Taylor

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D11:50AM2:15PM4:50PM7:20PM9:45PM


Poster of AladdinTRAILER ▶

ALADDIN    PG

Action/Adventure/SciFi/Fantasy/Musical 
2 hr. 08 min. 

CAST
Will Smith, Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott, Marwan Kenzari, Navid Negahban, Nasim Pedrad, Billy Magnussen, Numan Acar

DIRECTOR
Guy Ritchie

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:00PM3:00PM6:00PM8:55PM


Poster of BooksmartTRAILER ▶

BOOKSMART   R

Comedy 
1 hr. 42 min. 

CAST
Kaitlyn Dever, Beanie Feldstein, Jessica Williams, Jason Sudeikis, Lisa Kudrow

DIRECTOR
Olivia Wilde

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D1:00PM3:35PM7:15PM9:55PM


Chapter 3 - ParabellumTRAILER ▶

JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 3 - PARABELLUM      R

Action/Adventure/Suspense/Thriller 
2 hr. 10 min. 

CAST
Keanu Reeves, Halle Berry, Anjelica Huston, Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, Asia Kate Dillon, Mark Dacascos, Jason Mantzoukas, Yayan Ruhian

DIRECTOR
Chad Stahelski

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:55PM3:55PM6:55PM9:55PM

Poster of Pokémon Detective PikachuTRAILER ▶

POKÉMON DETECTIVE PIKACHU  PG

Animation/Action/Adventure 
1 hr. 44 min. 

CAST
Ryan Reynolds, Justice Smith, Kathryn Newton, Ken Watanabe

DIRECTOR
Rob Letterman

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D11:45AM2:45PM5:45PM8:35PM

Poster of The HustleTRAILER ▶

THE HUSTLE     PG-13

Comedy 
1 hr. 34 min. 

CAST
Anne Hathaway, Rebel Wilson, Sarah-Stephanie, Alex Sharp, Deepak Anand, Ingrid Oliver, Meena Rayann, Raffaello Degruttola, Deano Bugatti, Francisco Labbe

DIRECTOR
Chris Addison

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:45PM3:05PM5:55PM8:50PM

Poster of The IntruderTRAILER ▶

THE INTRUDER  PG-13

Suspense/Thriller 
1 hr. 42 min. 

CAST
Michael Ealy, Meaghan Good, Joseph Sikora, Dennis Quaid

DIRECTOR
Deon Taylor

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D1:05PM4:15PM6:45PM9:15PM

EndgameTRAILER ▶

AVENGERS: ENDGAME      PG-13

Action/Adventure/SciFi/Fantasy 
3 hr. 02 min. 

CAST
Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson

DIRECTOR
Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:25PM4:30PM8:30PM


CHARLESTON WV
MARQUEE SOUTHRIDGE

Poster of ShaftTRAILER ▶

SHAFT     R

Action/Adventure 
1 hr. 51 min. 

CAST
Samuel L. Jackson, Jessie T. Usher, Regina Hall, Alexandra Shipp, Matt Lauria, Titus Welliver, Cliff "Method Man" Smith, Richard Roundtree

DIRECTOR
Tim Story

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D1:10PM4:10PM7:10PM9:50PM

InternationalTRAILER ▶

MEN IN BLACK: INTERNATIONAL   PG-13

SciFi/Fantasy/Action/Adventure 
1 hr. 55 min. 

CAST
Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Rebecca Ferguson, Kumail Nanjiani, Rafe Spall, Laurent Bourgeois, Larry Bourgeois, Emma Thompson, Liam Neeson

DIRECTOR
F. Gary Gray

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:20PM12:50PM3:20PM6:20PM6:50PM9:05PM 3D3:50PM9:35PM

Poster of The Secret Life of Pets 2TRAILER ▶

THE SECRET LIFE OF PETS 2   PG

Animation/Comedy/Family 
1 hr. 26 min. 

CAST
Kevin Hart, Jenny Slate, Eric Stonestreet, Ellie Kemper, Lake Bell, Dana Carvey, Hannibal Buress, Bobby Moynihan, Tiffany Haddish, Patton Oswald

DIRECTOR
Chris Renaud

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D11:45AM12:15PM2:00PM2:30PM4:15PM4:45PM6:30PM7:00PM8:45PM9:15PM

Poster of Dark PhoenixTRAILER ▶

DARK PHOENIX   PG-13

Action/Adventure 
1 hr. 53 min. 

CAST
James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult, Sophie Turner, Tye Sheridan, Alexandra Shipp, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Evan Peters, Jessica Chastain

DIRECTOR
Simon Kinberg

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:30PM3:30PM6:30PM9:30PM


Poster of Late NightTRAILER ▶

LATE NIGHT     R

Comedy 
1 hr. 42 min. 

CAST
Emma Thompson, Mindy Kaling, Amy Ryan, Max Casella, Megalyn Echikunwoke

DIRECTOR
Nisha Ganatra

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D1:00PM4:00PM7:00PM9:30PM

King of the MonstersTRAILER ▶

GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS    PG-13

Action/Adventure/SciFi/Fantasy 
2 hr. 12 min. 

CAST
Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga, Millie Bobby Brown, Bradley Whitford, Sally Hawkins, Charles Dance, Thomas Middleditch, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Ziyi Zhang

DIRECTOR
Michael Dougherty

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:40PM

Poster of RocketmanTRAILER ▶

ROCKETMAN   R

Drama/Musical 
2 hr. 01 min. 

CAST
Taron Egerton, Jamie Bell, Richard Madden, Gemma Jones, Bryce Dallas Howard

DIRECTOR
Dexter Fletcher

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D1:10PM4:10PM7:05PM9:50PM Poster of MaTRAILER ▶

MA    R

Horror 
1 hr. 39 min. 

CAST
Octavia Spencer, Diana Silvers, Luke Evans, Missi Pyle, McKaley Miller

DIRECTOR
Tate Taylor

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D11:50AM2:15PM4:50PM7:20PM9:45PM


Poster of AladdinTRAILER ▶

ALADDIN  PG

Action/Adventure/SciFi/Fantasy/Musical 
2 hr. 08 min. 

CAST
Will Smith, Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott, Marwan Kenzari, Navid Negahban, Nasim Pedrad, Billy Magnussen, Numan Acar

DIRECTOR
Guy Ritchie

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:00PM3:00PM6:00PM8:55PM


Chapter 3 - ParabellumTRAILER ▶

JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 3 - PARABELLUM    R

Action/Adventure/Suspense/Thriller 
2 hr. 10 min. 

CAST
Keanu Reeves, Halle Berry, Anjelica Huston, Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, Asia Kate Dillon, Mark Dacascos, Jason Mantzoukas, Yayan Ruhian

DIRECTOR
Chad Stahelski

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:50PM3:50PM6:50PM9:45PM





