Women of AT & T Encourage and Support at Suicide Prevention Initiative

To help celebrate “National Women of AT&T day” (WOA) employees will gather at the AT&T Call Center, 2203 5th Street in Huntington beginning at 12 noon to participate in various activities including a national suicide prevention program.

As part of this program WOA volunteers will be painting rocks with positive, uplifting messages for those in need of encouragement and support. The rocks will be collected by the WOA National Conference and spread throughout the country and around the world as “hidden treasures” with the goal of reducing suicides and self-destructive behaviors.

WOA was founded in 1972 to provide learning and networking opportunities for AT&T employees by supporting personal and professional development, corporate programs and community involvement. WOA currently has more than 25,000 members in 42 chapters across the country. WOA are involved in a variety local community projects including awarding $172,000 in scholarships in 2017. The event is free and open to the public