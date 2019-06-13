Four Sentenced to Prison for Federal Drug Dealing Offenses

“The message is clear – we don’t want drug dealers in our communities,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “Cocaine. Fentanyl. Methamphetamine. Heroin. And for peddling their poisons in and around Huntington, these drug dealers received prison sentences ranging from 34 to 87 months in federal prison.”

Elizabeth Powers, 29, of Barboursville, was sentenced to 87 months in prison for possessing with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine. Powers previously admitted that on June 14, 2018, she was pulled over on I-64 in Wayne County. Officers found a black bag in her vehicle that contained one kilogram of cocaine. She told officers she intended to sell the cocaine for money. The Kenova Police Department conducted the investigation.

Brandon Scott Kidd, 39, of Huntington, was sentenced to 60 months in prison for selling fentanyl and methamphetamine. Kidd previously pled guilty to distributing fentanyl and methamphetamine in federal court in Huntington. On July 16, 2018, an informant working at the direction of the Sheriff’s Department went to Kidd’s residence located at 831 15th Street in Huntington to purchase fentanyl. Insider the residence, Kidd sold the informant fentanyl in exchange for $220. Kidd then offered to sell, and sold, the informant methamphetamine in addition to the fentanyl. Later that day, deputies executed a search warrant at Kidd’s residence. During the search, deputies recovered approximately 12 grams of fentanyl and approximately 48 grams of methamphetamine. As part of his plea agreement, Kidd admitted that he distributed fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine in Huntington between July of 2017 and July of 2018. Kidd further admitted that he allowed others to stay in his residence for the purchase of storing and selling drugs. The FBI Drug Task Force and the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department conducted the investigation.

Oshae Hamilton, 25, of Huntington was sentenced to 39 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute heroin. Hamilton previously admitted that on June 27, 2018, West Virginia Parole Services and members of the Huntington Police Department located approximately 60 grams of heroin in his residence. He admitted to officers that he intended to sell the heroin.

Curtis Traylor, also known as “Gurt”, 51, of Huntington, was sentenced today to 34 months for distributing heroin in Huntington, West Virginia. Traylor previously admitted that on October 12, 2017, he met a confidential informant and drove to the Family Dollar in Huntington. He gave the informant six grams of heroin in exchange for $400.

The Huntington Police Department conducted the investigations of Hamilton and Traylor.

Assistant United States Attorney Stephanie S. Taylor handled the prosecutions of Powers, Hamilton and Traylor. Assistant United States Attorney Joseph F. Adams handled the prosecution of Kidd.