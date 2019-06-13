Georgia Man Sentenced to 151 Months in Federal Prison for Drug Crime

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A Georgia man was sentenced to 151 months in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart. Clifford Allen Angle, 32, previously pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

“151 months. Over 12 years in federal prison,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “Drug dealers need to understand, West Virginia isn’t the place to bring your drugs and guns.”

Angle was arrested on August 1, 2017, in downtown Charleston with a firearm and a quantity of methamphetamine. Pursuant to his plea agreement, he admitted that he traveled from Georgia with approximately two ounces of methamphetamine to distribute in West Virginia. He also admitted that he has two prior drug trafficking convictions.

United States District Judge Joseph R. Goodwin imposed the sentence. In imposing the sentence, Judge Goodwin noted the severity of the sentence and stated it was appropriate based on Angle’s extensive criminal history, and the “remarkably and appallingly” lenient sentences previously imposed upon him in state court.

The investigation was conducted by the Charleston Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). Assistant United States Attorney Steve Loew handled the prosecution.