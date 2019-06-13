YMCA's Reevaluate Hiring Practices after Sexual Abuse Arrest

The arrest of Joseph Hardin, a former Marshall University and Huntington YMCA employee, on sexual assault charges has prompted the Y to reexamine its hiring and membership policies.

Brian Byrd released the following statement:

At the YMCA of Huntington, the safety and well-being of our members, participants and staff is a top priority. We are troubled by the recent arrest of and charges facing one of our employees. Due to the charges against him, his employment has been suspended without pay. We are deeply saddened by the alleged actions, and our thoughts are with the alleged victims.

The alleged incidents took place away from our facility and in no way involved or put at risk children in our care.

A full criminal background check and reference check was performed on this staff member at the time of his hire, and he did not have any previous arrests or areas of concern. However, in light of this incident, we are reviewing our hiring, monitoring and training policies to ensure that YMCA of Huntington is utilizing industry-best practices and that we continue to serve Huntington and the Tri-State area with distinction and pride, as we have for more than 134 years.

The YMCA of Huntington is fully supporting the Huntington Police Department during its investigation and will continue to do so. Because there is an ongoing investigation, all questions about the alleged incidents should be directed to the Huntington Police Department.

The YMCA of Huntington is a people-focused organization committed to enriching lives and strengthening communities. Our actions are guided by our core values of caring, honesty, respect and responsibility. These values call us to treat our employees – and all people – with compassion, fairness and dignity