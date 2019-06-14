Most read
Trump to Make 2020 Run Official Tuesday in Orlando
Friday, June 14, 2019 - 22:46 Updated 4 hours ago The White House Press Office
The campaign's 45 Fest will take place beginning at 10:00 am EDT and will feature food trucks, live music courtesy of "The Guzzlers", big screens to see President Trump’s speech, and more.
“The President’s historic announcement of his second term presidential run has already generated tens of thousands of ticketing requests and will draw an enormous crowd,” said Michael Glassner, Chief Operating Officer of Donald J, Trump for President, Inc. “That’s why we’ve organized our first 45 Fest outside the Amway Center. We’ll have delicious food, live music, big screens, and a great time for all of our guests. Inside and out, the excitement at this Trump rally will be something to remember as President Trump makes history."