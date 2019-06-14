Trump to Make 2020 Run Official Tuesday in Orlando

Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. announced the inaugural "45 Fest" at the site of the Make America Great Again rally at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida on Tuesday, June 18, where President Trump will announce his second term presidential run along with First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and Second Lady Karen Pence.

The campaign's 45 Fest will take place beginning at 10:00 am EDT and will feature food trucks, live music courtesy of "The Guzzlers", big screens to see President Trump’s speech, and more.

“The President’s historic announcement of his second term presidential run has already generated tens of thousands of ticketing requests and will draw an enormous crowd,” said Michael Glassner, Chief Operating Officer of Donald J, Trump for President, Inc. “That’s why we’ve organized our first 45 Fest outside the Amway Center. We’ll have delicious food, live music, big screens, and a great time for all of our guests. Inside and out, the excitement at this Trump rally will be something to remember as President Trump makes history."