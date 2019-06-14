Goode family establishes Marshall School of Medicine scholarship

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Dr. Christopher Goode found his calling in emergency medicine. Now, he and his family are helping future generations of West Virginia physicians with an endowed scholarship at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine .

Goode, a 2002 graduate of the Marshall School of Medicine, along with his wife, Kristi, and his mother, Barbara, have endowed a scholarship. Goode grew up in Chelyan, West Virginia, just outside of Charleston, and graduated from East Bank High School. He earned his bachelor’s degree from West Virginia University in Morgantown, West Virginia. He returned to Morgantown for an emergency medicine residency after earning his Doctor of Medicine at Marshall. Goode currently serves as chairman of the department of emergency medicine at the West Virginia University School of Medicine and assistant vice president for emergency medicine for WVU Medicine.

Goode credits his success to the support of his wife, Kristi, and his parents, Barbara Goode and the late Gerald “Gag” Goode.

“I always wanted to be a doctor, I don’t ever remember wanting to do anything else,” Goode said. “I tell my residents every day that as physicians we have the opportunity to touch people’s lives. Hopefully, this scholarship will help others realize that dream.”

The Goode Family Scholarship is designated for first-year medical students, with first preference given to a student who graduated from Riverside High School in Kanawha County, West Virginia. Second preference will be given to a student who graduated from high school in Harrison County, West Virginia; third preference to a student who graduated from any other high school in West Virginia who would be a first-generation physician; and fourth preference to a student who graduated from high school in West Virginia. The award is renewable for three additional years pending normal academic progress.

For more information, or to make a gift to the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, please contact Linda Holmes, director of development and alumni affairs, by phone at 304-691-1711 or by e-mail at holmes@marshall.edu, or visit jcesom.marshall.edu/alumni.