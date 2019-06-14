Marshall ranked among West Virginia’s best employers by Forbes magazine

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Forbes magazine has published a list of America’s Best Employers By State , with Marshall University ranked fifth overall in West Virginia.

To compile the list, Forbes partnered with Statista, a research company, to survey about 50,000 Americans working at companies with at least 500 employees.

The surveys were anonymous, allowing participants to openly share their opinions. The respondents were asked to rate, on a scale of zero to 10, how likely they would be to recommend their employer to others. Statista then asked respondents to nominate organizations in industries outside their own.

The published list ranks the 1,430 employers that received the greatest number of recommendations in each state and the District of Columbia.

President Jerome A. Gilbert said, “We are honored to be recognized by Forbes as a top employer, and proud to be listed alongside leading businesses like Toyota North America, DowDuPont and West Virginia University.

“I think we have an outstanding group of employees at Marshall, and I am gratified our employees value being part of our university family. We remain committed to making Marshall a great place to work.”

Marshall has 1,790 employees, including faculty, staff and administrators. The university recently was designated an “R2” research institution by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education, which places it in the top six percent of college and universities in the nation. In April, Marshall was one of the first 10 schools in the U.S. to offer contactless student ID cards on iPhone and Apple Watch.