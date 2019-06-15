Take Dad Back to the "Ark" for His Day

Stephen Spielberg and George Lucas connected during a late 70s Hawaiian vacation. Spielberg wanted to direct a James Bond-like film, but 007 filmmakers said 'no thanks.' Lucas proposed his not yet introduced professor/archaeologist Indiana Jones envisioned as the hero in a tribute to classic 30s/40s cliffhangers at a time when Dirty Harry ruled the boxoffice.

Made for a stingy $18 million dollars, "Raiders" shot to an instant classic. Set in 1936, It's memorable for Harrison Ford's sardonic dialogue and Karen Allen, as a lady in distress with a cobra slithering out of her open toe white shoe. Ford outraces a rumbling boulder, escapes a plane crash, and work to prevent the villain from turning over the powerful Ark relic to the Nazis.

Lawrence Kasdan, then a young writer who graduated from Morgantown High School and the University of Michigan, worked on dialogue, story and screenplay. Give a careful EAR to the college at which Mr. Jones teaches.

Dad likely saw this pre-digital and pre-Dolby sound, yet the film took Oscars for Best Sound, Special Effects and Best Art/Set Direction.

On the digital, Dolby Marquee screens "Raiders" has been enhanced for high definition. He may have watched it on DVD, but unless your 'man cave' has a big, big screen , it's not the same without the spectacle and a lively audience.

"Raiders" rolls as a "Flashback" Father Day @ 3:30/7:00 and Wednesday @ 3:30 & 7:00 p.m.

JUNE 23 & 26

DIRTY DANCING

You’ll have “the time of your life” at this romantic crowd-pleaser, set at a Catskills summer resort in 1963. Jennifer Grey (Ferris Bueller’s sister) plays Baby, a rich girl who finds herself attracted to a working-class dance instructor (Patrick Swayze). Primarily known for tough-guy roles, Swayze’s experience with the Joffrey Ballet (who knew?) prepared him for the role. We dare you to sit still during the film’s big finish. ("Nobody puts Baby in a corner.”)

JUNE 30 & JULY 3

JAWS

A killer shark is terrorizing vacationers at Amity Island in this adaptation of Peter Benchley’s best-selling novel. The summer blockbuster that made director Steven Spielberg a household name and earned John Williams an Oscar® for his ominous score. (“Duunnn dun…dun dun.”) It’s been over 40 years and folks still think twice about going into the water. (“You’re going to need a bigger boat.”)

JULY 7 & 10

THE SANDLOT

Coming-of-age comedy about friendship and baseball. In the summer of ’62 new kid in town Scotty Smalls wants to fit in, but there’s a problem: he can’t play baseball! Before summer is over, he will make new friends, and together they will confront “the Beast,” a mysterious dog with a scary reputation. The scene where Ham teaches Scotty how to make s’mores is a classic. (“You’re killing me, Smalls!”)





JULY 14 & 17

JURASSIC PARK

Before there was a World, there was a Park. This is the ORIGINAL, directed by Steven Spielberg, based on Michael Crichton’s best-selling book. Billionaire John Hammond (Richard Attenborough) creates a theme park inhabited by cloned dinosaurs and invites scientists (Sam Neill, Laura Dern) and his grandchildren to preview the attraction. What could go wrong? (“Welcome to Jurassic Park.”)



