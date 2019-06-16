Most read
Four Members of Huntington Fire Department Promoted
Sunday, June 16, 2019 - 04:46 Updated 4 hours ago Edited from City of Huntington Press Release
Private Jimmy Vogt was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant after serving the HFD since 2007.
Lieutenant Scott Leep, promoted to the rank of Captain, and Private Jason Eastham, promoted to the rank of Lieutenant, were unable to attend the ceremony.