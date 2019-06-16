Four Members of Huntington Fire Department Promoted

 Sunday, June 16, 2019 - 04:46 Updated 4 hours ago Edited from City of Huntington Press Release
Four Members of Huntington Fire Department Promoted
City of Huntington PHOTO

Members of the Huntington Fire Department  were honored last week during a ceremony at City Hall.

Lieutenant Chris Blanton was promoted to the rank of Captain after serving the HFD since 2008.

Private Jimmy Vogt was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant after serving the HFD since 2007.

Lieutenant Scott Leep, promoted to the rank of Captain, and Private Jason Eastham, promoted to the rank of Lieutenant, were unable to attend the ceremony.

