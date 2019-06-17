60 Minutes Highlights HPD Innovation --- Bringing Counselor on Drug Raids to get Addicts into Rehab

Most read
DEATHS, OVERDOSES DROP
Monday, June 17, 2019 - 00:13 Updated 11 hours ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports
About 17 months later Hank Dial took over as police chief. He brought in the National Guard, DEA, FBI and ATF.
But as Dial said to 60 Minutes, "disrupting demand" only went so far. To curb demand, law enforcement had to open gateways so the addicts would go into treatment.
Dial then hired a mental health addictions counselor to join police on the front lines.
Here's the transcript of the story, as aired on 60 Minutes:
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/cops-bring-addiction-counselor-on-drug-raids-to-fight-opioid-crisis/
AND
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/opioid-epidemic-addiction-counselor-accompanying-west-virginia-cops-on-drug-raids-60-minutes-2019-06-13/?fbclid=IwAR1JhWHPeNPDWE1Wn6owXZxMH5QiW8U3LFL_TaT9p_exUq--W6HU_5Yskdc