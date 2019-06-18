Branchland Woman Sentenced to Federal Prison for Fentanyl Offense

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – A Branchland woman caught delivering fentanyl to another individual last year in Huntington was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart. Rebecca S. Bryant, 41, previously pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in federal court in Huntington. Stuart commended the investigative efforts of the Huntington Police Department.

“Fentanyl. It’s a killer,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “That’s why we are relentless in our efforts to identify and prosecute all fentanyl dealers.”

On May 23, 2018, officers with the Huntington Police Department observed Bryant meet with another individual in her vehicle in the parking lot of the Little Caesar’s restaurant located at 100 7th Avenue in Huntington. After meeting with the individual, Bryant left the lot and officers conducted a traffic stop of Bryant’s vehicle. Bryant admitted that she had provided a package containing drugs to the individual. The other individual was also stopped and officers seized a package containing in excess of 100 grams of fentanyl. Bryant admitted that she received the fentanyl earlier the prior week and that, on May 23, she was directed to deliver it at the Little Ceasar’s.

Assistant United States Attorney Joseph F. Adams handled the prosecution. The sentence was imposed by United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers.

This case is being prosecuted as part of Operation Synthetic Opioid Surge (S.O.S.), an enforcement surge that seeks to reduce the supply of deadly synthetic opioids in high impact areas.