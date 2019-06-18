Cabell County Woman Pleads Guilty to Bank Fraud

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – A Cabell County woman pled guilty in federal court to three counts of bank fraud, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart. Kimberly Dawn Price, also known as Kimberly Dawn Swann, age 60, of Huntington, was employed as a staff accountant with a local accounting firm. Between 2009 and 2015, in the course of her employment, Price wrote and forged signatures on checks on at least three accounts belonging to the firm’s clients without authorization. Price deposited checks into her own bank account and used the money to pay gambling debts, as well as other expenditures.

“A thief is a thief,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “I don’t care whether you are stealing money to pay your gambling debts or to donate to a charity, if you are caught stealing your company’s money, we’re going to prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law.”

Price faces a maximum of 90 years of imprisonment and a $3 million fine when she is sentenced on September 9, 2019.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the West Virginia State Police were in charge of the investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Greg McVey handled the prosecution. United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers presided over the hearing.