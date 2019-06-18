Most read
Cabell County Woman Pleads Guilty to Bank Fraud
Tuesday, June 18, 2019 - 03:07 Updated 5 hours ago From a Release by U.S. Attorney's Office for Southern District of WV
“A thief is a thief,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “I don’t care whether you are stealing money to pay your gambling debts or to donate to a charity, if you are caught stealing your company’s money, we’re going to prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law.”
Price faces a maximum of 90 years of imprisonment and a $3 million fine when she is sentenced on September 9, 2019.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the West Virginia State Police were in charge of the investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Greg McVey handled the prosecution. United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers presided over the hearing.