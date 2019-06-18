Sure Smiling "Toy Story 4" will Crush Box Office Competition; Pixar Prevails Again

"Toy Story 4" opens Friday, but some cinemas will start rolling as early as 6 p.m. on Thursday. Two auditoriums will generally show the new Pixar/Disney production; some will have three or four.

Sequel under performance gripped the last three franchise entries ("Phoenix," "Men in Black International " and "Shaft") but Woody (Tom Hanks) and Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) will create a stampede to the boxoffice.

Starting with the bang of a thunderstorm , Boxoffice wrote:

"The rain looks like nothing you’ve seen in animation before. To create their cutting-edge graphics and imagery, Pixar uses its own “render farm,” a massive supercomputer that ranks among the 25 largest computers on the planet. Pixar used a 294-core render farm during production of the first Toy Story. The latest installment employed an astounding 55,000 cores.

On-screen, this produces a level of detail that may be Pixar’s highest yet. In Pixar’s earliest films, “rain” consisted of vertically falling dots or lines. But for Toy Story 4’s opening sequence, a nighttime toy rescue during an intense thunderstorm, every single one of the thousands of water droplets interacts with its environment—bouncing off surfaces, for example."

Boxoffice predicts $110 million for Toy Story 4, which will take Top of the Box and likely there may be slightly less than $100 million gap for the up for grabs #2 spot.

Counter programming include the re-imagination of "Child's Play" (from the makers of "It") and ""Anna," as a female assassin akin to "Lucy." "Men in Black International" opened at only $30 mil and Secret Life of Pets 2 pulled in nearly $25 million followed by "Aladdin."

The weekend rubric will be whether Toy Story grabs nearly all family friendly universe, allowing "Child's Play" to put the horror genre in second. Horror has a traffic jam coming --- with Annabelle, Crawl and the Boy to follow rapidly.

Mid Summer has two guaranteed tentpole blockbusters likely to open with $200 million dollar weekends --- The Lion King, Spiderman Far from Home.

You'll have "the time of your life" at this romantic crowd-pleaser, set at a Catskills summer resort in 1963. Jennifer Grey (Ferris Bueller's sister) plays Baby, a rich girl who finds herself attracted to a working-class dance instructor (Patrick Swayze). Primarily known for tough-guy roles, Swayze's experience with the Joffrey Ballet (who knew?) prepared him for the role. We dare you to sit still during the film's big finish. ("Nobody puts Baby in a corner.")

TOY STORY 4

Animation1 hr. 40 min.Tom Hanks, Tim AllenJosh Cooley

Beneath Anna Poliatova's striking beauty lies a secret that will unleash her indelible strength and skill to become one of the world's most feared government assassins. An electrifying thrill ride unfolding with propulsive energy, startling twists and breathtaking action, ANNA introduces Sasha Luss in the title role with a star-studded cast including Academy Award Winner Helen Mirren, Cillian Murphy, and Luke Evans.

A contemporary re-imagining of the 1988 horror classic, Child's Play follows Karen (Aubrey Plaza), a single mother who gifts her son Andy (Gabriel Bateman) a Buddi doll, unaware of its more sinister nature.

Woody (voice of Tom Hanks) has always been confident about his place in the world, and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that's Andy or Bonnie. So when Bonnie's beloved new craft-project-turned-toy, Forky (voice of Tony Hale), declares himself as "trash" and not a toy, Woody takes it upon himself to show Forky why he should embrace being a toy. But when Bonnie takes the whole gang on her family's road trip excursion, Woody ends up on an unexpected detour that includes a reunion with his long-lost friend Bo Peep (voice of Annie Potts). After years of being on her own, Bo's adventurous spirit and life on the road belie her delicate porcelain exterior. As Woody and Bo realize they're worlds apart when it comes to life as a toy, they soon come to find that's the least of their worries.





Determined to keep Annabelle from wreaking more havoc, demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren bring the possessed doll to the locked artifacts room in their home, placing her "safely" behind sacred glass and enlisting a priest's holy blessing. But an unholy night of horror awaits as Annabelle awakens the evil spirits in the room, who all set their sights on a new target -- the Warrens' ten-year-old daughter, Judy, and her friends.

Jack Malik (Himesh Patel, BBC's Eastenders) is a struggling singer-songwriter in a tiny English seaside town whose dreams of fame are rapidly fading, despite the fierce devotion and support of his childhood best friend, Ellie (Lily James, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again). Then, after a freak bus accident during a mysterious global blackout, Jack wakes up to discover that The Beatles have never existed... and he finds himself with a very complicated problem, indeed.