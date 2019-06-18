LETTER TO THE EDITOR..... Thanks to Military Appreciation Sponsors

Tri-State Chapter #949, Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA) and W.V. Marine Corps Coordinating Council (WVMCCC) would like to thank the business community of the Tri-State area for their support of our eighth annual “Military and Veterans Appreciation Picnic” held on June 1st.

The event was a great success, due in large part, to the donations by Huntington, Charleston, Ironton and Ashland area business. Thank You!

We would also like to thank the members of the Vietnam Veterans of America, Tri-State Chapter 949 and Marine Corps League, Huntington Detachment 340 for their generous support.

Thanks also to the Huntington Region Antique Automobile Club of America (AACA) and Gallipolis Car Club, P.J. Heck for his outstanding military weapons display and the Westmoreland DAR.

Thanks to Kindred Communications and Big John for broadcasting, for over a month, a professional ad about our event

Thanks also to the Herald-Dispatch, Ashland Daily Independent, Ironton Tribune and the Charleston newspapers for articles and ads to help us ‘Get Out the Word’.

Thanks to Peg Carden of Longhorn Steakhouse who provided the grilled chicken and salads.

And, many thanks, to our sponsors without which we could not organize such an event. Thanks to our Gold Sponsors: Zack & Scotty’s Restaurant, Gallipolis; VFW 4464 & Honor Guard, Gallipolis; Appalachian Power River Transportation and Marathon Petroleum, LLC.

Thanks to our Scarlet Sponsors: Ohio Valley Bank, IBEW Local 317, UMWA International, Special Metals and Teamsters Local 175.

Also thanks to the Cabell County Commission and Wayne County Commission for their generous support.

Each year this event gets bigger and better. We provided food to over 1,250 military, veterans and their guests enjoying the good food, entertainment, military displays, classic and antique cars, rides on the Ohio River in historic World War II landing craft and thanks to our local businesses who donated some really great door prizes.

Thank you military and veterans for keeping us free for 243 years.

Next year: Saturday, May 30, 2020

Ron Wroblewski