Orlando Prepares for Trump Announcement

Tuesday, June 18, 2019 - 21:14 Special to HuntingtonNews.Net

A giant crowd of over 20,000 --- many waiting over night on the lawn like for major concerts --- attended the official kickoff rally (his 60th) this one to launch the 2020 re-election campaign.

For a pre-rally peek at preparations the former assistant editor of Huntington's The Entertainer (and a Miss WV competitor) Tiffany Johnson (Bayley) and her daughter Bridgette and Tiffany share these photos of the arena where Bridgette is a Trump worker.

