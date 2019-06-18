Most read
- The Great "Giga" Kings Island Speculation Continues
- 60 Minutes Highlights HPD Innovation --- Bringing Counselor on Drug Raids to get Addicts into Rehab
- Sure Smiling "Toy Story 4" will Crush Box Office Competition; Pixar Prevails Again
- Huntington Hammer Falls to Kentucky's River Monsters
- Four Members of Huntington Fire Department Promoted
- Branchland Woman Sentenced to Federal Prison for Fentanyl Offense
- Cabell County Man Sentenced to Seven Years in Federal Prison for Child Pornography Crime
- Marshall ranked among West Virginia’s best employers by Forbes magazine
Orlando Prepares for Trump Announcement
Tuesday, June 18, 2019 - 21:14 Special to HuntingtonNews.Net
For a pre-rally peek at preparations the former assistant editor of Huntington's The Entertainer (and a Miss WV competitor) Tiffany Johnson (Bayley) and her daughter Bridgette and Tiffany share these photos of the arena where Bridgette is a Trump worker.