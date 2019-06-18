Help deployed troops through Operation Soldier Care with Fast Change

Inez, Ky., : Join Fast Change Lube and Oil in supporting and honoring deployed military personnel this summer by sending them care packages as an expression of appreciation and gratitude.

Operation Soldier Care 2019 begins July 1 with 100 percent of the money collected benefitting troops. With the support of the communities surrounding the Fast Change locations, more than $50,000 has been raised to date. “Operation Soldier Care helps show our support for the military by providing them with items they may not be able to easily get while deployed,” said Fast Change President Kevin Davis.

“We owe them our gratitude and respect and this program is our way of showing that.” In addition to monetary donations, approved items can be dropped off at any Fast Change location. Find a location at http://fastchangeonline.com/locations/. The following items have been approved for sending through this program which continues through September:

Gift Items

Puzzle books Travel games Hair bands/ties Small Nerf balls Hacky sacks Playing cards Bibles (pocket size)

Drink Items

Coffee Hot cocoa mix Powdered drink mix for bottled water Tea bags

Snack Items

Hard candy Chex Mix Chewing gum Twizzlers Cookies Crackers Trail mix Beef jerky Snack bars Sunflower seeds Slim Jim’s Popcorn

Personal Care Items

Baby wipes (no tubs) Nasal saline spray Tissues (pocket size) Lip balm Eye drops Foot powder Socks Vaseline Boot insoles Lens cleaning wipes Q-Tips Travel size: shampoo, lotion, and hand sanitizer (alcohol-free)

Established in 1994, Fast Change Oil and Lube has grown throughout Kentucky, West Virginia, Tennessee, and Virginia while striving to be the best place anywhere our customers can go for an oil change or other preventative maintenance service. With more than 20 locations and growing, Fast Change promises to treat customers with professionalism and respect, to operate with integrity and dependability, and to deliver excellence at a fair price.