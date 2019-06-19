Most read
Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company debuts new beer at Pipestem Resort 35 Parks WV Pale Ale available June 20 in celebration of West Virginia Day
Wednesday, June 19, 2019 - 00:08 Updated 1 hour ago Edited from WV Dept. of Natural Resources
As the official brewery of Pipestem Resort State Park, Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company features several of its flagship beers at the park’s restaurants. The park also supports regional West Virginia craft beers from Weathered Ground Brewery and Sophisticated Hound Brewing Company.
“We’re proud to showcase West Virginia-made products in our parks, from the work of talented artists and artisans in our gift shops to locally grown and produced foods and beverages in our restaurants,” said Pipestem Superintendent Brett McMillion.
35 Parks WV Pale Ale is the result of a collaboration between West Virginia State Parks and Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company in recognition of the “Almost Heaven” scenery and outdoor opportunities at West Virginia’s 35 state parks.
The beer features a grain bill with 30% unmalted wheat sourced from Hillsboro. It is noted for its rocky head, with robust orange and grapefruit flavors and notes of toasted biscuit and cracker. It is available year-round statewide and featured at select state resorts. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Nature Conservancy’s efforts in West Virginia.
Pipestem Resort State Park is West Virginia’s premier family adventure resort, offering a wide range of activities including zipline canopy tours, guided trout-fishing trips, rock climbing, and tubing and whitewater trips on the Bluestone River. To plan a trip or book lodging, visit www.wvstateparks.com.
To learn more about 35 Parks WV Pale Ale and Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company’s mission and dedication, visit www.gvbeer.com.