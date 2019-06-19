Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company debuts new beer at Pipestem Resort 35 Parks WV Pale Ale available June 20 in celebration of West Virginia Day

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company’s newest beer, 35 Parks WV Pale Ale, will be available at Pipestem Resort State Park beginning June 20 in celebration of West Virginia Day.

As the official brewery of Pipestem Resort State Park, Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company features several of its flagship beers at the park’s restaurants. The park also supports regional West Virginia craft beers from Weathered Ground Brewery and Sophisticated Hound Brewing Company.

“We’re proud to showcase West Virginia-made products in our parks, from the work of talented artists and artisans in our gift shops to locally grown and produced foods and beverages in our restaurants,” said Pipestem Superintendent Brett McMillion.

35 Parks WV Pale Ale is the result of a collaboration between West Virginia State Parks and Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company in recognition of the “Almost Heaven” scenery and outdoor opportunities at West Virginia’s 35 state parks.

The beer features a grain bill with 30% unmalted wheat sourced from Hillsboro. It is noted for its rocky head, with robust orange and grapefruit flavors and notes of toasted biscuit and cracker. It is available year-round statewide and featured at select state resorts. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Nature Conservancy’s efforts in West Virginia.

