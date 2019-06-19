Neurology now available at Marshall Health – Teays Valley

SCOTT DEPOT, W.VA. - Patients living in the “Valley” no longer have to go far to visit a neurologist thanks to a new line of services being offered at Marshall Health - Teays Valley.

Services include general and pediatric neurology and the treatment of conditions such as epilepsy, seizures, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and movement disorders including multiple sclerosis (MS) and Parkinson’s disease. Botox® injections are also available to treat dystonia, spasticity and migraines.

“Providing the opportunity for patients to receive neurologic care on a regular basis in the Teays Valley area opens up wonderful possibilities for both adults and children with neurologic conditions,” said Paul Ferguson, M.D., a neurologist at Marshall Health and chair of the department of neurology at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. “It is our goal to improve the quality of care and patient outcomes across the region through our cutting edge academic health care approach.”

Practicing providers at this location include neurologists Samrina Hanif, M.D., Paul D. Knowles, M.D., J. Ivan Lopez, M.D., Vikram Shivkumar, M.D., and Dharampreet Singh, M.D. and nurse practitioners Kelly S. Johnson, APRN, FNP-BC, and Jennifer M. Fields, APRN, FNP-BC.

For an appointment or more information, please call Marshall Neurology at 304-691-1787. Marshall Health - Teays Valley is located at 300 Corporate Center Drive in Scott Depot and is home to a host of other specialty services including obstetrics and gynecology, internal medicine, orthopaedics, dermatology, pediatrics and cardiology.