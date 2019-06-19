Most read
- The Great "Giga" Kings Island Speculation Continues
- 60 Minutes Highlights HPD Innovation --- Bringing Counselor on Drug Raids to get Addicts into Rehab
- Sure Smiling "Toy Story 4" will Crush Box Office Competition; Pixar Prevails Again
- Huntington Hammer Falls to Kentucky's River Monsters
- Four Members of Huntington Fire Department Promoted
- Branchland Woman Sentenced to Federal Prison for Fentanyl Offense
- Cabell County Man Sentenced to Seven Years in Federal Prison for Child Pornography Crime
- IMAGES Orlando Celebrates Trump Second Term Announcement
Neurology now available at Marshall Health – Teays Valley
Services include general and pediatric neurology and the treatment of conditions such as epilepsy, seizures, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and movement disorders including multiple sclerosis (MS) and Parkinson’s disease. Botox® injections are also available to treat dystonia, spasticity and migraines.
“Providing the opportunity for patients to receive neurologic care on a regular basis in the Teays Valley area opens up wonderful possibilities for both adults and children with neurologic conditions,” said Paul Ferguson, M.D., a neurologist at Marshall Health and chair of the department of neurology at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. “It is our goal to improve the quality of care and patient outcomes across the region through our cutting edge academic health care approach.”
Practicing providers at this location include neurologists Samrina Hanif, M.D., Paul D. Knowles, M.D., J. Ivan Lopez, M.D., Vikram Shivkumar, M.D., and Dharampreet Singh, M.D. and nurse practitioners Kelly S. Johnson, APRN, FNP-BC, and Jennifer M. Fields, APRN, FNP-BC.
For an appointment or more information, please call Marshall Neurology at 304-691-1787. Marshall Health - Teays Valley is located at 300 Corporate Center Drive in Scott Depot and is home to a host of other specialty services including obstetrics and gynecology, internal medicine, orthopaedics, dermatology, pediatrics and cardiology.