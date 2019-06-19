Most read
Marquee Offering Morning Free Summer Movie Series
Here's what's coming to Charleston's Southridge and Huntington's Pullman Square. :
June 18 and 19
“Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation” and “The Secret Life of Pets” at Southridge
“Sherlock Gnomes” and “Shrek” at Pullman Square
June 25 and 26
“Sherlock Gnomes” and “Shrek” at Southridge
“Kung Fu Panda” and “Peter Rabbit” at Pullman Square
Small Foot" and "Early Man" at Beckley Galleria
"Grinch" at 11 a.m.Tuesday only Nichols 4 (Summserville) and McDowell 3 (Welch)
July 2 and 3
“Kung Fu Panda” and “Peter Rabbit” at Southridge
“Small Foot” and “Early Man” at Pullman Square
The Grinch" and "Despicable Me 2" at Beckley Galleria
"Lego Movie 2" at 11 a.m.Tuesday only Nichols 4 (Summserville) and McDowell 3 (Welch)
July 9 and 10
“Small Foot” and “Early Man” at Southridge
“The Grinch” and “Despicable Me 2” at Pullman Square
"Despicable Me 3" and "Happy Feet" at Beckley Galleria
"Peter Rabbit" at 11 a.m.Tuesday only Nichols 4 (Summserville) and McDowell 3 (Welch)
July 16 and 17
“The Grinch” and “Despicable Me 2” at Southridge
“Despicable Me 3”and “Happy Feet” at Pullman Square
"Lego Movie 2" and "Teen Titan Go" at Beckley Galleria
"Shrek" at 11 a.m.Tuesday only Nichols 4 (Summserville) and McDowell 3 (Welch)
July 23 and 24
“Despicable Me 3” and “Happy Feet” at Southridge
“The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part” and “Teen Titans Go To The Movies” at Pullman Square
"How to Train Your Dragon Hidden World" and "Wonder Park" at Beckley Galleria
"Wonderpark" at 11 a.m.Tuesday only Nichols 4 (Summserville) and McDowell 3 (Welch)
July 30 and 31
“The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part” and “Teen Titans Go To The Movies” at Southridge
“Wonder Park” and “How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” at Pullman Square
"How to Train Your Dragon Hidden World" at 11 a.m.Tuesday only Nichols 4 (Summserville) and McDowell 3 (Welch)
Aug. 6 and 7
- “Wonder Park” and “How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” at Southridge
All of their cinemas offer the series. For a specific location visit:
https://www.marqueecinemas.com/page/11309/2019-Summer-Series