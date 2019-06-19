Local Firm hires Graduate Intern

Copper Leaf Interior Design Studio announces their most recent intern, Allison Krouse, of Ohio University. Originally from Fort Wayne, Indiana and then Toledo, Ohio, Allison recently graduated from the Interior Design program at nearby Ohio University. During her time there, Allison was involved in the American Society of Interior Designers, the International Interior Design Association, the Alden Library, the Athens Beautification Day and the Ohio University Waterski and Wakeboard Team.

When asked to describe her work in the interior design field, she says that “every project is different and requires a specific amount of attention to function, detail, and aesthetic. This is not strictly ‘form follows function’, but rather form and function working as one to deliver a practical solution which is also enjoyable to live in.”

Copper Leaf has a long history of supporting internship programs like the one Allison is in. For the past several years, they have guided students from Ohio University, University of Charleston, Ohio State University, Fairmont State, High Point University, University of Cincinnati as well as West Virginia University. Company owner Pamela Holschuh is a graduate of Ohio University and has taught in their interior design program at their main campus in Athens. She says of her company’s experience with internship programs, “It is always rewarding for me to be able to continue teaching, even if it is in our studio, and to hope that the students’ experience on our project sites can push them further ahead in their studies to look at their work and design in a different way, not just how it will look but how the work can be accomplished.”

Copper Leaf is an award-winning interior design and project management firm serving residential and commercial clients. Their extensive showroom is located at 415 Gilman Avenue in Marietta, Ohio. Additional information as well as a full portfolio can be found at www.copperleafinteriors.com.