Pilot Huntington Program Charges for Overgrown Lawn Mowing

The following 21 properties were mowed by city crews on Saturday. This is a pilot program that will continue throughout the summer. Properties that are mowed by city crews must first be cited by Code Enforcement officers. If you know of a property with tall grass in your neighborhood, call the Public Works Department at 304-696-5540 and then press 1 when reaching the automated system:

Jim Insco , Public Works Director, told WSAZ:

"We go through the code enforcement policy, which is a 10-day warning," Insco said, "Then, once the 10-day warning has come about and they have not come in compliance, then a ticket is issued. That lasts 14 days and they still have that time to come into compliance. Then they come to municipal court. If they still haven't complied, we have a responsibility to maintain a safe and healthy environment for our neighborhoods and our residents. So somebody has to come out and cut it." Insco continued, we're not in the free grass cutting business.

YARDS CUT FOR NON COMPLIANCE:

508 10th Avenue West

1925 Washington Avenue

1604 Ritchie Drive

1150 17th Street

93 Sycamore Street

1727 Virginia Avenue

1739 Virginia Avenue

1063 5th Avenue West

815 4th Street West

610 5th Avenue

406 East Road

520 Richmond Street

3112 Ferguson Road

1802 Charleston Avenue

4140 Altizer Avenue

319 18th Street

3002 5th Avenue

218 Gallaher Street

3613 4th Avenue

2602 4th Avenue

1745 Doulton Avenue