Pilot Huntington Program Charges for Overgrown Lawn Mowing

 Wednesday, June 19, 2019 - 23:56 Updated 6 hours ago Edited from City of Huntington Press Release

The following 21 properties were mowed by city crews on Saturday. This is a pilot program that will continue throughout the summer. Properties that are mowed by city crews must first be cited by Code Enforcement officers. If you know of a property with tall grass in your neighborhood, call the Public Works Department at 304-696-5540 and then press 1 when reaching the automated system:

Jim Insco , Public Works Director, told WSAZ:

"We go through the code enforcement policy, which is a 10-day warning," Insco said, "Then, once the 10-day warning has come about and they have not come in compliance, then a ticket is issued. That lasts 14 days and they still have that time to come into compliance. Then they come to municipal court. If they still haven't complied, we have a responsibility to maintain a safe and healthy environment for our neighborhoods and our residents. So somebody has to come out and cut it." Insco continued, we're not in the free grass cutting business. 

YARDS CUT FOR NON COMPLIANCE:

508 10th Avenue West
1925 Washington Avenue
1604 Ritchie Drive
1150 17th Street
93 Sycamore Street
1727 Virginia Avenue
1739 Virginia Avenue
1063 5th Avenue West
815 4th Street West
610 5th Avenue
406 East Road
520 Richmond Street
3112 Ferguson Road
1802 Charleston Avenue
4140 Altizer Avenue
319 18th Street
3002 5th Avenue
218 Gallaher Street
3613 4th Avenue
2602 4th Avenue
1745 Doulton Avenue

