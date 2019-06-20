Most read
15th Annual National Church Security Conference Scheduled
Thursday, June 20, 2019 - 00:01 Updated 5 hours ago Special to HuntingtonNews.Net
"Each year we try to have new speakers and new subject matter to add to our attendee's security skill set," says Chuck Chadwick (President of NOCSSM). "Each year the conference is different. This year is going to be one of the most intense conferences you have ever been to! 'Like drinking out of a fire hydrant,' I've heard it said."
This conference is the premier church security event of the year, featuring what we believe to be the absolute best minds in the world on the subject of church security.
Our target audience is those churches that want to learn the skill sets and knowledge you need from experts with decades of "In the Trenches" experience in the profession of church security or a preeminent authority in the field of their topic.
No rehashing old stories, No Navy Seals (thank you for your service!), just straight-forward tools you can use to enhance your church's security program.
The topics of the conference are not "Time Fillers." No cyber security or motivational speaking here. These are topics people tasked with their church's security must face.
Speakers this year will include:
- Chuck Chadwick - President and Founder of NOCSSM, The Christian Security Institute and Gatekeepers Security Services, LLC. Past mega-church security director with over 39 years in private security and 18 years in church security. Chuck heads the largest state licensed volunteer multi-church security force in America, approaching near a thousand officers. Preeminent authority in church security. https://nocssm.org/
- Jeff Kowell - Former Director of Life Safety - New Life Church, Co. Springs. Jeff built the success template on developing armed volunteer security teams after the 2007 New Life Church Shooting. Preeminent authority in church security. https://jeffrykowell.com/
- Greg Love of MinistrySafe - Greg Love is the nationally recognized expert in legal standards of care related to child sexual abuse, providing crisis response to ministries and churches nationwide. Litigating sexual abuse cases across the United States, his unique perspective provides valuable counsel to ministry. Preeminent authority on child sexual abuse in churches, background checks. https://ministrysafe.com/
- William Chadwick - Senior Protection Officer and Instructor - Gatekeepers / Christian Security Institute. William has dedicated his life to providing the highest degree of professional instruction and pastoral protection to some of the world's preeminent Christian pastors and evangelist. Distinguished expert - firearms/tactics, pastoral protection. https://nocssm.org/csi/, https://nocssm.org/gss/
- Scott Stewart - VP of Tactical Analysis - Stratfor company. Preeminent authority in international threat intelligence. https://www.stratfor.com/
- Terry Caywood - Headmaster, Harvest Christian Academy
- Joe Calfee - Security Coordinator, Denton Bible Church, Denton, TX
- Shane Kizer - Police Officer, Denton Police Department, Denton, TX
Session Topics include:
- FBI Church Crime Report Statistics - What does the FBI's National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS) say about church crime?
- Current Terrorism concerns for churches
- Short Term Mission Trip Security
- Volunteer Security Team Formation and Training
- Options for Volunteer Security Teams - Where does the liability trail lead?
- Armed Security for Private Christian Schools
- Modern Tools of our Gatekeepers
- Interactions with Law Enforcement during and post armed incident.
- Child Sexual Abuse prevention in your ministry.
- The Warrior Mindset - Winning the Fight
While not all churches have the degree of concern as a mega-church, every church wants to meet the unthinkable with a degree of preparedness.
The two-day conference is the best training attendees can get and a great value to every church.
For further details go to www.NOCSSM.org.
About NOCSSM
NOCSSM™ is the oldest and largest church security organization in America and has continually served churches through its website resources, educational tools and affiliated educational and professional companies.