Huntington City Council Meets Monday; Union Contract Ratifications for Vote

Huntington City Council meets Monday, June 24 @ 7:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall. The work session is at 7:00 p.m.

HUNTINGTON CITY COUNCIL

June 24, 2019

7:30 p.m.

1. Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance

2. Roll Call

3. Synopsis of Last Meeting

4. Reports of the Mayor

5. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: #2019-O-16 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AMENDING, MODIFYING AND RE-ENACTING ARTICLE 107 OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, AS REVISED, REGARDING PURCHASING AND CONTRACTS

Sponsored by: Councilman Alex Vence

6. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: #2019-O-18 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AMENDING, MODIFYING AND RE-ENACTING ARTICLE 305 OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES TO ENACT SECTION 305.15 CONCERNING APPROACHING AUTHORIZED EMERGENCY VEHICLES

Sponsored by: Councilman Charles McComas

7. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: #2019-O-19 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A LEASE PURCHASE AGREEMENT FOR THE PURCHASE OF THE HUNTINGTON BARBOUR ARMORY PROPERTY FOR GENERAL MUNICIPAL USES

Sponsored by: Councilman Alex Vence

8. Resolution re: #2019-R-33 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH LABOR AND MATERIALS FOR EMERGENCY REHAB RESIDENTIAL ROOF PROJECT

Sponsored by: Councilman Mike Shockley

9. Resolution re: #2019-R-34 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH THE DEPARTMENT OF DEVELOPMENT AND PLANNING WITH LEGAL SERVICES

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Carol Polan

10. Resolution re: #2019-R-36 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT FOR THE DESIGN AND BUILD OF A RETAINING WALL ON SOUTH PARK DRIVE, WITHIN THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark

11. Resolution re: #2019-R-41 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO AN INTERGOVERNMENTAL AGREEMENT WITH THE HUNTINGTON WATER QUALITY BOARD

Sponsored by: Councilman Alex Vence

12. Resolution re: #2019-R-42 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO EXTEND THE WAGE AND BENEFIT AGREEMENT BETWEEN THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON AND THE HUNTINGTON POLICE F.O.P. GOLDSTAR LODGE #65

Sponsored by: Councilman Mike Shockley

13. Resolution re: #2019-R-43 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO EXTEND THE WAGE AND BENEFIT AGREEMENT BETWEEN THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON AND THE HUNTINGTON PROFESSIONAL FIRE FIGHTERS ASSOCIATION, IAFF LOCAL 289

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark

14. Resolution re: #2019-R-44 - A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE APPOINTMENT OF OMAR D. AHMAD TO THE HUNTINGTON HUMAN RELATIONS COMMISSION

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler

15. Resolution re: #2019-R-45 - A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE APPOINTMENT OF TIMOTHY MELVIN, ED.D TO THE HUNTINGTON HUMAN RELATIONS COMMISSION

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler

16. Resolution re: #2019-R-46 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE APPOINTMENT OF RICK MONTGOMERY TO THE HUNTINGTON HUMAN RELATIONS COMMISSION

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler

17. Resolution re: #2019-R-47 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE APPOINTMENT OF REV. TIMOTHY S. DIXON TO THE HUNTINGTON HUMAN RELATIONS COMMISSION

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark

18. Resolution re: #2019-R-48 - A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE APPOINTMENT OF MICHAEL S. STINNETT, PSYD TO THE HUNTINGTON HUMAN RELATIONS COMMISSION

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler

19. Resolution re: #2019-R-49 - A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE APPOINTMENT OF KELLI JOHNSON TO THE HUNTINGTON HUMAN RELATIONS COMMISSION

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark

20. Resolution re: #2019-R-50 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE APPOINTMENT OF ELISHA “E.J.” HASSEN TO THE HUNTINGTON HUMAN RELATIONS COMMISSION

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler

21. Resolution re: #2019-R-51 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE APPOINTMENT OF CAROLE BOSTER TO THE HUNTINGTON HUMAN RELATIONS COMMISSION

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark

22. Resolution re: #2019-R-52 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE APPOINTMENT OF C. RICHARD COBB, SR. TO THE HUNTINGTON HUMAN RELATIONS COMMISSION

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark

23. Good & Welfare

24. Adjournment