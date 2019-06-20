Charleston Man Sentenced for Meth Distribution

Charles Washington-Robinson, 35, admitted that on four occasions in 2016 and 2017, he sold methamphetamine to a confidential informant. Each of the sales took place at or near the Charleston Town Center Mall.

“Meth sales -- not the kind of retail business that anyone wants at a shopping mall,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “Great work by Charleston Police Department and my team to get Washington-Robinson off of our streets and behind bars.”

Senior United States District Judge David Faber imposed the sentence. The investigation was conducted by the Special Enforcement Unit of the Charleston Police Department. Former Assistant United States Attorney Matt Davis and Assistant United States Attorney Andrew J. Tessman handled the prosecution.