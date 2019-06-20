Southeast Tourism Society Selects The Rails & Ales Festival as an ‘STS Top 20 Event’

This year’s Rails & Ales Craft Beer Festival is August 10th. The STS Top 20 Festival and Event Awards have highlighted programs around the Southeast since 1985.

Southeast Tourism Society has named The Rails & Ales Festival in Huntington, WV one of the STS Top 20 Events in the Southeast for August 2019.

Travel industry experts select 20 events per month, and STS publicizes them throughout the United States. The complete list is published on two websites:Southeast Tourism Society and Travel Media Press Room.

In its seventh year, the Rails & Ales Festival is WV’s largest craft beer festival, featuring breweries from around the world. It takes place on the banks of the Ohio River in historic downtown Huntington, WV. Guests can sample over 250 craft beers and ciders, enjoy live music, an artisan market and the region’s best food trucks. Tickets range from $20 to $60 and are sale now at www.railsandales.com.

“The Top 20 Festival and Event Program is celebrating 34 years of spotlighting the best festivals and events in the Southeast. Our goal is to provide well-deserved accolades for the dedicated event organizers and additional media exposure for their events,” said Monica Smith, president and CEO of the Southeast Tourism Society. “The Southeast offers so many unique, year-round, opportunities for attendees to create memories and support an industry that is an economic generator for its community.”

Events considered for the STS Top 20 recognition must be at least three years old and have attendance of at least 1,000. The online nomination link and submission deadlines are available at SoutheastTourism.org or by calling 770-542-1523.

STS, founded in 1983 and headquartered in Roswell, Ga., is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting travel and tourism within 12 states – Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.