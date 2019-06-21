"Endgame" Receiving an Encore

"Avengers Endgame" opened April 26 with a warning to keep spoilers to yourself. I wrote a partial review that left out some essential explanations for its evaluation.

At 182 minutes and just $40 shy of #1 movie of all time, the Avengers again assemble.... or, if its still running it appears an updated print will be substituted which contains six more minutes of ?

According to ComicBook.com, when asked about a re-release with new footage during a press junket for Spider-Man: Far From Home, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige said, "We are doing that. I don't know if it's been announced. And I don't know how much... Yeah, we're doing it next weekend."

He continued on Screen Rant adding: ""Not an extended cut, but there will be a version going into theaters with a bit of a marketing push with a few new things at the end of the movie," he said. "If you stay and watch the movie, after the credits, there’ll be a deleted scene, a little tribute, and a few surprises."

And apparently you will have to watch ALL of the movie again, since the additions come during the credits.

On Wednesday, July 2, "Spiderman Far from Home" opens , with Marvel joining Columbia in the filmmaking credits.

And, the six minutes extra (not a director's cut) has sparked a gossip industry on You Tube.

Here's a few links and inserts:

http://www.gamespot.com/videos/avengers-endgame-coming-back-to-theaters-with-new-/2300-6450179/

http://www.buzzfeed.com/alliehayes/avengers-endgame-back-in-theaters-post-credits-scene











