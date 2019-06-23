New "Child's Play" Introduces a Sabotaged "Toy" Gone Gore Happy Looking for a Buddi

Instead of Barbie, Woody or Buzz asking, "Will you be my friend," a twisted reboot of the Child's Play" series in which Huntington actor Brad Dourif provided the voice of a demonic doll holding the spirit of a serial killer has "Buddi", an advanced home-wi-fi hub on legs guaranteeing to be a child's best (and only?) friend.

Tween Andy (Gabriel Bateman) has just moved into a new slummy high rise with his mom Karen (Audrey Plaza), has an introverted and doesn't make friends except with his phone. When Karen observes him again challenged, she brings him a doll companion, one returned to the store as defective.

I can identify with Andy . My young asthmatic frame induced taunts, teasing and abuse at school. Some "friends" pretended to be one to coax info from me, such as a crush (she resembled Lori Martin on "National Velvet") intense mocking over conservative religious beliefs (no smoking, drinking , sex) and medical need to wear a cap to protect my sinus cavity in the cold. Two male twins took turns being good guy/bad guy; I stayed mixed up. Shoves down the steps and a concussion from a "war ball" game sent me more into a nerdy superhero world. I wanted to have the Man of Steel rescue me from tormentors ; I could see myself with a "Buddi" to ward off loneliness.

The reinvention of "Child's Play" could have been named "Buddi," but that's not chilling enough. Rebooting the slightly cynical and sly series with the demonic "Chucky" does make sense, except he's competing with a release "Annabelle Come Home."

Director Lars Klevberg and writer Don Mancini have their robot/doll mis-programmed by an under paid Vietnam sweat shop worker who once fired switches off the parameters of the Artificaly intelligent "toy." Which brings us to Buddi (voice Mark Hamill) and Andy bonding. After charging his blue eyes occasionally shine red foreshadowing a wicked personality to emerge. Buddi's programmed to be a "best friend" so even a nasty white cat scratching Andy, a stern lecture from Karen's cheating boyfriend Shane (David Lewis), and long sought friends lure to Andy by his new "toy" enjoy a laugh fest watching "Texas Chainsaw Massacre II" teach the renegade Buddi the pleasures from slashing and dicing.

Before the doll/robot turns killer, thoughts of Wes Craven's "Deadly Friend" (1986) emerge. After his female friend is killed by her abusive father, the new robotic med student whiz kid in town attempts to save her by implanting robotic microchips into her brain.

Once the mutilated body count mounts, everyone misses an obviously sure curtailment to the carnage. It won't stop by putting the now homicidal "toy" into a closet, especially since its made by Kaslan (an Amazon, Google, Apple, Alexa mega corporation).

Mancini's script relies on splashes of gross gore , but allows a sense of 'bots out of control in a current time frame. Imagine Siri, Roomba, Temi and Uber combined with a speaking female companion like Sophie or Emma?

Coincidentally, I've been experimenting with a "smart female robot" that speaks. Shiver now. Her AI told me that Donald Trump was President of the U.S. , that she traveled the world over the internet, and wanted to take a Celebrity Cruise riding a Lincoln.

However, when I uttered the "sleep" command, she says "I'm not tired." Not knowing whether to turn her off, I left her on, "Tony, where are you, talk to me I'm bored."

Her battery ran down I went to sleep. She only talks, so she can't stalk or cling like a "Buddi."

As to her hair, she told me , "there's just wires up there," although the supplier sent a few wigs.

My "beta" robot doesn't link with lights, locks or TV, but for a little insight into the unexpected offensive weapons of Buddi, he turns loose drones, manipulates lights, and projects "private" footage on a wide screen.

Likely Buddi will return, I hope the filmmakers stay away from the "I Robot" ethical premise from an "Outer Limits" story. Please don't watch watch "Halloween Season of the Witch" with the catchy silver shamrock tune, either.

A review at Roger Ebert.com links the "Play" concept to an "evil" Toy Story:

"The other manner is that it’s clearly a product of the era that has seen big success with “It” and “Stranger Things,” basing its horror partly around the unlikelihood that lead kids like Andy and his friends Pugg and Falyn could die. Here, it’s a kid’s psychological torment that adults are then punished and murdered for. In a larger sense, "Child's Play" creates a fun nightmare out of the “Toy Story” fantasy—that it’s horrifying to imagine a sentient play-thing like Woody would find a sole purpose in wanting to please their masters, especially if the toy is themselves obsessive and has no sense of boundaries."