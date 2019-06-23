Public Health Alert - THC Infused Edibles: A Potential Hazard to Kids

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – United States Attorney Mike Stuart wants the public to be aware that THC-infused edibles are being packaged in a manner that is appealing to kids. Parents and caregivers need to be aware of this fake candy and potential other THC infused products containing, in some cases, potent levels of THC. Parents and caregivers should be vigilant to insure the safety of consumable products that could be ingested, intentionally or innocently, by their children.

On June 15, 2019, members of an Appalachia High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (AHIDTA) Initiative interdicted a parcel containing 7.5 lbs. of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) infused candy. The parcel originated in California and was destined for Florida when intercepted. Both packages of candy had clear warnings to keep out of reach of children and animals, however, the packaging was almost identical to commercially available products. The AHIDTA Seizure Bulletin can be found here.