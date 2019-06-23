Public Health Alert - THC Infused Edibles: A Potential Hazard to Kids

 Sunday, June 23, 2019 - 01:56 Updated 4 hours ago From a Release by U.S. Attorney's Office for Southern District of WV

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – United States Attorney Mike Stuart wants the public to be aware that THC-infused edibles are being packaged in a manner that is appealing to kids.  Parents and caregivers need to be aware of this fake candy and potential other THC infused products containing, in some cases, potent levels of THC.  Parents and caregivers should be vigilant to insure the safety of consumable products that could be ingested, intentionally or innocently, by their children.

On June 15, 2019, members of an Appalachia High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (AHIDTA) Initiative interdicted a parcel containing 7.5 lbs. of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) infused candy.  The parcel originated in California and was destined for Florida when intercepted.  Both packages of candy had clear warnings to keep out of reach of children and animals, however, the packaging was almost identical to commercially available products.  The AHIDTA Seizure Bulletin can be found here.

“Trick or Treat will never be the same again. This fake “candy” is all trick and no treat,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “It is packaged like candy. It looks like popular candy. It tastes like candy. But, instead, it is a very powerful and potent way to get high.  Any unsuspecting child or teenager could easily stumble along a package and innocently eat it not realizing the potency of the THC infused in the product.  The average marijuana joint contains .3 grams of THC. This fake “candy” contains nearly 35% more THC than an entire average joint. It is outrageous that this powerful drug is marketed to children. Parenting is challenge enough without having to check a child’s candy for potent levels of THC.  This just means parents will have to work double duty on Halloween.  I want to personally thank AHIDTA for its initiative and its interdiction of this dangerous product.” 

