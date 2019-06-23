Most read
Public Health Alert - THC Infused Edibles: A Potential Hazard to Kids
“Trick or Treat will never be the same again. This fake “candy” is all trick and no treat,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “It is packaged like candy. It looks like popular candy. It tastes like candy. But, instead, it is a very powerful and potent way to get high. Any unsuspecting child or teenager could easily stumble along a package and innocently eat it not realizing the potency of the THC infused in the product. The average marijuana joint contains .3 grams of THC. This fake “candy” contains nearly 35% more THC than an entire average joint. It is outrageous that this powerful drug is marketed to children. Parenting is challenge enough without having to check a child’s candy for potent levels of THC. This just means parents will have to work double duty on Halloween. I want to personally thank AHIDTA for its initiative and its interdiction of this dangerous product.”