Cincinnati Issues Overdose Alert

 Monday, June 24, 2019 - 04:36 Updated 15 hours ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports

DEVELOPING ...  OVER 23 overdose calls came in between 6 am Friday and 6 am Saturday June 21-22 in Hamilton County , Ohio, which includes Cincinnati. WLWT reported the OD's are likely due to fentanyl  in the drugs. 

The Hamilton county Heroin Coalition is suggesting people follow a number of protective measures, including carrying extra doses of narcan, not using alone, avoiding mixing drugs, and calling 911 after every overdose, even when narcan is used.

https://www.wlwt.com/article/od-alert-issued-after-23-overdose-calls-in-24-hours/28151103

 

 

 

