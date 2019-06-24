Cincinnati Issues Overdose Alert

Most read
Monday, June 24, 2019 - 04:36 Updated 15 hours ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports
The Hamilton county Heroin Coalition is suggesting people follow a number of protective measures, including carrying extra doses of narcan, not using alone, avoiding mixing drugs, and calling 911 after every overdose, even when narcan is used.
