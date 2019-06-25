Customer Survey Highlights Success of the West Virginia One Stop Business Center

The opening of the WV One Stop Business Center in January 2018 brought a new way of doing business to the Mountain State.

Combining the WVSOS Business and Licensing Division, the WV State Tax Department, the WV Division of Labor and Workforce West Virginia into the very first four-agency, single-location business and licensing center in the nation means that opening a new business in West Virginia has never been easier. What used to take up to two weeks can now be done in as little as two hours.

“Getting business done quickly, easily and efficiently is very important to business leaders and entrepreneurs. It’s important to our legislators as well,” Secretary Warner said. “The WV One Stop Business Center and our two regional Business Hubs in Clarksburg and Martinsburg have helped our business community not only grow but thrive.”

Secretary Warner recently launched a two-minute online “New Business Customer Survey” in order to gauge the effectiveness and timeliness of services provided by the WV One Stop Business Center.

According to the most recent results of the survey, 68.24 percent of respondents said they filed their West Virginia business registration through the WV One Stop Business portal. Seventy-eight percent said they were very or extremely satisfied with the portal’s ease of use and 76.09 percent said it was very or extremely easy to complete the business registration application. Overall, 77.40 percent said the business registration process was very or extremely easy and 84.62 percent rated the WVSOS Business Startup Wizard as very or extremely useful. Sixty-two percent said they were very satisfied with the business registration experience overall.

“I am very pleased with the results of the survey to date,” Secretary Warner said. “It’s great validation that the WV One Stop staff is doing an exceptional job in assisting the public and moving our state forward. In West Virginia, we really are moving as the speed of business.”

Warner said the online survey will continue in order to give his staff some feedback on customer services being provided. Warner said he will share the information with partnering agencies.