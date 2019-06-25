Most read
Council Hears Plan for Armory Purchase
If approved, the City would purchase the facility for $600,000 under a lease/purchase plan. The city garage would be moved to the location; the current garage at 419 Second Avenue would be demolished.
A second reading and vote are necessary to approve the purchase.