Council Hears Plan for Armory Purchase

Members of Huntington City Council heard first reading of an ordinance which would allow the City to purchase the building at 800 Virginia Avenue, previously occupied by the National Guard's 1257th Transportation Company.

If approved, the City would purchase the facility for $600,000 under a lease/purchase plan. The city garage would be moved to the location; the current garage at 419 Second Avenue would be demolished.

A second reading and vote are necessary to approve the purchase.