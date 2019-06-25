Exciting New Cultural and Artistic Endeavors Planned for WV

The Tamarack Foundation for the Arts is gathering data to create a snapshot of the state of the West Virginia creative economy. Independently, artists' stories may be taken as simple anecdotes, but when taken together, can illuminate powerful trends that lead to action and change.

It is important that your voice is heard. We want to be mindful of the value of your time, so we've limited the questions to 19 - about five minutes to complete. While your responses will remain confidential, the collective results of this brief survey will be published to all West Virginians and used to advocate for stronger programs that will help shape your business. Please join us in helping to build the creative economy of West Virginia by completing the following survey.

Your privacy is important to us. We will never share your information to anyone or any outside party without your approval.

Start the survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/3NSL698

IN ADDITION... Tamarack Foundation for the Arts, in collaboration with the Natural Capital Investment Fund, is pleased to present a three-part webinar series on financial empowerment, built specifically for creative entrepreneurs including artisans, those in the tourism/recreation industry, and agribusiness professionals in West Virginia.

Join us for one or multiple sessions, but for businesses or individuals that participate in all three sessions, they will be eligible to apply for FREE 1:1 consulting from the trainer. Minerva Financial Arts Founder Elaine Grogan Luttrull is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) with a passion for the arts and supporting creative individuals with her her financial planning skills. Elaine’s clients include Americans for the Arts, the Juilliard School, Kennedy Center, and now our creative network!



Part 1: Financial Wellness – July 17, 11:30 am – 12:45 pm ET

Having complete creative freedom means you never have to say yes to something you’d rather refuse, just for the money. And if you are financially empowered, you can do just that. In this kick-off webinar, the first of a three-part series, we’ll unpack the definition of financial empowerment, identify the five financial

metrics you should pay close attention to, and review actionable steps you can take to boost your own financial wellness.

REGISTER NOW: https://www.facebook.com/pg/TamarackFoundation/events/?ref=page_internal



Part 2: Budgeting – August 14, 11:30 am – 12:45 pm ET

Being informed, intentional, and mindful about your finances is the best route to empowerment. (And budgeting is the best route to being informed, intentional, and mindful about your money.) So where to begin? There are five steps to the budgeting process, and we’ll walk through them all in detail, including a few key points to make the process easier along the way. You’ll leave with a budget you can make your own, ready to connect it to your goals.



REGISTER NOW: https://www.facebook.com/pg/TamarackFoundation/events/?ref=page_internal



Part 3: Portfolio Careers – September 11, 11:30 am – 12:45 pm ET

“I just need more money” isn’t a business plan, even though it can seem like the simplest solution to financial woes. In this webinar, the third of the three-part series, we’ll review the portfolio career framework to match your own strengths with opportunities to monetize those strengths. After all, diversifying your income—that is, earning income from a variety of activities—can protect your earning strategy throughout the year.



REGISTER NOW https://www.facebook.com/pg/TamarackFoundation/events/?ref=page_internal

FINALLY .... Have you heard about our Creative Network Facebook group? By joining, you'll have the opportunity to engage with other members, Tamarack Foundation for the Arts staff, marketing and business professionals. This is a closed group just for members of our Creative Network. You can join here: https://www.facebook.com/groups/2260868040847541/?source_id=91123363494