"Twas a Complicated Cinematic Pre Independence Day Celebration

Cinemas this weekend have a "doll" battle , even Disney's Pixar franchise "Toy Story 4" has toy's coming to life and in some cases considering their role as just a "toy." The horror favorite "Annebelle Comes Home" for the demonic entity and "Child's Play" continues having introduced "Buddi" as a "damaged" kids companion.

Imagination encircles "Yesterday," a film in which everyone has forgotten the British long hair iconic band, The Beatles.

Not enough? Marvel's slipping in a tweaked and extended (less than ten minutes) version of "Avengers Endgame." Speculation on additions include a deleted scene, a longer tribute to Stan Lee, a director's intro... and? It's unclear how many cinemas will pick up the re-edited version of "Endgame." If you have not seen it a second time, this appears like a good reason to come back to the movies.

SCHEDULES

"Annabelle" opened Wednesday June 26; Spiderman Far Away opens Wednesday, July 3 (preview July 2).

That's going to mean hold over reactions and time changes. Carefully check for times as pre-emptions will occur .

"Toy Story 4" opened with slightly less than $120 million . The reinvented "Child's Play" with a "Buddi" robot doll subbing for the demonic Chucky barely edged "Aladdin" for second place.

ANNA last week's action cold war assassin release disappointed. Anna Poliatova's (Sasha Luss) doubles as an international model caught by a contract that freed her from Russia --- she's an undercover KGB assassin. Luc (Lucy, La Femme Nikita , The Family, Valerian ) Besson doesn't infuse "Anna" with the terror and twists of Jennifer Lawrence as Dominika Egorova in "Red Sparrow."

Viewers have witnessed the harshness and brutality of a "sparrows" training, but Anna's kinda (on purpose?) switching from the attitude of an overly prideful beauty to a don't blink your eyelashes killer. The restaurant scene evokes promise , though , from there a bunch of twists followed by a flashback leave the flick contorted at best. It's fun if you enjoy attractive women dodging bullets and wasting their lovers.

Still, it's one of the summer season's non-sequel/franchise films.

Hollywood has a bad habit of believing there's less risk by recrafting familiar characters in new adventures. This year --- as last --- some soar and other plummet.

BOXOFFICE MAGAZINE wrote:

"...The blunt possibility this industry must face right now is that if one subscribes to the idea of success breeding success (good movies inspire audiences to go to the cinema more often), then it is also true that failure breeds failure. In other words, perhaps a string of bad sequels makes people increasingly suspicious about the next one, regardless of its own quality and merits...."

Interpreting that broadly, just a roman numeral after its name doesn't guarantee good attendance. Stories and acting pull filmgoers off the sofa to the big screen. F/X help gather an "oh" or "awesome," but attendees want somethings familiar yet still challenging. Translation: Revise your "risk" scores, unknown characters in a well acted, well photographed, and solid unpredictable storylines may bring in more movie-watchers than something benign with just a roman numeral. (That's not pointing to ANY particular franchise . They have a tendency to ebb and flow; some entries work better than others.)





NEW THIS WEEK AND NEXT

ANNA BELLE COMES HOME

Determined to keep Annabelle from wreaking more havoc, demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren bring the possessed doll to the locked artifacts room in their home, placing her “safely” behind sacred glass and enlisting a priest’s holy blessing. But an unholy night of horror awaits as Annabelle awakens the evil spirits in the room, who all set their sights on a new target—the Warrens’ ten-year-old daughter, Judy, and her friends.

DEAD DON'T DIE

In the sleepy small town of Centerville, something is not quite right. The moon hangs large and low in the sky, the hours of daylight are becoming unpredictable, and animals are beginning to exhibit unusual behaviors. No one quite knows why. News reports are scary and scientists are concerned. But no one foresees the strangest and most dangerous repercussion that will soon start plaguing Centerville: The Dead Don't Die — they rise from their graves and savagely attack and feast on the living, and the citizens of the town must battle for their survival.





YESTERDAY





Yesterday, everyone knew The Beatles. Today, only Jack remembers their songs. Jack Malik (Himesh Patel) is a struggling singer-songwriter in a tiny English seaside town whose dreams of fame are rapidly fading, despite the fierce devotion and support of his childhood best friend, Ellie (Lily James). Then, after a freak bus accident during a mysterious global blackout, Jack wakes up to discover that The Beatles have never existed … and he finds himself with a very complicated problem, indeed. Performing songs by the greatest band in history to a world that has never heard them, and with a little help from his steel-hearted American agent, Debra (Kate McKinnon), Jack’s fame explodes. But as his star rises, he risks losing Ellie — the one person who always believed in him. With the door between his old life and his new closing, Jack will need to get back to where he once belonged and prove that all you need is love.

MIDSOMMAR

Dani (Florence Pugh) and Christian (Jack Reynor) are a young American couple with a relationship on the brink of falling apart. But after a family tragedy keeps them together, a grieving Dani invites herself to join Christian and his friends on a trip to a once-in-a-lifetime midsummer festival in a remote Swedish village. What begins as a carefree summer holiday in a land of eternal sunlight takes a sinister turn when the insular villagers invite their guests to partake in festivities that render the pastoral paradise increasingly unnerving and viscerally disturbing.





SPIDERMAN FAR FROM HOME

Our friendly neighborhood Super Hero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter's plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent!





FLASHBACK CINEMA

SUN AND WED 3:30 & 7:00 PM













AS OF FRIDAY:

HUNTINGTON, WV

MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE 16





YESTERDAY PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR









ANNABELLE COMES HOME R

CAST

DIRECTOR









TOY STORY 4 G

CAST

DIRECTOR









ANNA R

CAST

DIRECTOR









CHILD'S PLAY R

CAST

DIRECTOR

SHAFT R

CAST

DIRECTOR













MEN IN BLACK: INTERNATIONAL PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR









THE DEAD DON'T DIE R

CAST

DIRECTOR









THE SECRET LIFE OF PETS 2 PG

CAST

DIRECTOR









LATE NIGHT R

CAST

DIRECTOR









GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR









ROCKETMAN R

CAST

DIRECTOR









MA R

CAST

DIRECTOR









ALADDIN PG

CAST

DIRECTOR









JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 3 - PARABELLUM R

CAST

DIRECTOR









AVENGERS: ENDGAME PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR

Comedy/Musical1 hr. 52 min.Lily James, Himesh Patel, Kate McKinnonDanny BoyleHorror1 hr. 46 min.Mckenna Grace, Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga, Madison Iseman, Emily BrobstGary DaubermanAnimation1 hr. 40 min.Tom Hanks, Tim AllenJosh CooleyAction/Adventure/Suspense/Thriller1 hr. 58 min.Sasha Luss, Luke Evans, Cillian Murphy, Helen Mirren, Sand Van RoyLuc BessonHorror2 hr. 00 min.Aubrey Plaza, Gabriel Bateman, Brian Tyree Henry, Mark HamillLars KlevbergAction/Adventure1 hr. 51 min.Samuel L. Jackson, Jessie T. Usher, Regina Hall, Alexandra Shipp, Matt Lauria, Titus Welliver, Cliff "Method Man" Smith, Richard RoundtreeTim StorySciFi/Fantasy/Action/Adventure1 hr. 55 min.Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Rebecca Ferguson, Kumail Nanjiani, Rafe Spall, Laurent Bourgeois, Larry Bourgeois, Emma Thompson, Liam NeesonF. Gary GrayComedy/Horror1 hr. 43 min.Bill Murray, Adam Driver, Chloë Sevigny, Tilda Swinton, Steve Buscemi, Selena GomezJim JarmuschAnimation/Comedy/Family1 hr. 26 min.Kevin Hart, Jenny Slate, Eric Stonestreet, Ellie Kemper, Lake Bell, Dana Carvey, Hannibal Buress, Bobby Moynihan, Tiffany Haddish, Patton OswaldChris RenaudComedy1 hr. 42 min.Emma Thompson, Mindy Kaling, Amy Ryan, Max Casella, Megalyn EchikunwokeNisha GanatraAction/Adventure/SciFi/Fantasy2 hr. 12 min.Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga, Millie Bobby Brown, Bradley Whitford, Sally Hawkins, Charles Dance, Thomas Middleditch, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Ziyi ZhangMichael DoughertyDrama/Musical2 hr. 01 min.Taron Egerton, Jamie Bell, Richard Madden, Gemma Jones, Bryce Dallas HowardDexter FletcherHorror1 hr. 39 min.Octavia Spencer, Diana Silvers, Luke Evans, Missi Pyle, McKaley MillerTate TaylorAction/Adventure/SciFi/Fantasy/Musical2 hr. 08 min.Will Smith, Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott, Marwan Kenzari, Navid Negahban, Nasim Pedrad, Billy Magnussen, Numan AcarGuy RitchieAction/Adventure/Suspense/Thriller2 hr. 10 min.Keanu Reeves, Halle Berry, Anjelica Huston, Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, Asia Kate Dillon, Mark Dacascos, Jason Mantzoukas, Yayan RuhianChad StahelskiAction/Adventure/SciFi/Fantasy3 hr. 02 min.Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett JohanssonAnthony Russo, Joe Russo









CHARLESTON, WV

MARQUEE SOUTHRIDGE

YESTERDAY PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR









ANNABELLE COMES HOME R

CAST

DIRECTOR









TOY STORY 4 G

CAST

DIRECTOR









ANNA R

CAST

DIRECTOR









CHILD'S PLAY R

CAST

DIRECTOR









SHAFT R

CAST

DIRECTOR









MEN IN BLACK: INTERNATIONAL PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR









THE SECRET LIFE OF PETS 2 PG

CAST

DIRECTOR





GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR









MA R

CAST

DIRECTOR









ALADDIN PG

CAST

DIRECTOR









JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 3 - PARABELLUM R

CAST

DIRECTOR









AVENGERS: ENDGAME PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR

Comedy/Musical1 hr. 52 min.Lily James, Himesh Patel, Kate McKinnonDanny BoyleHorror1 hr. 46 min.Mckenna Grace, Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga, Madison Iseman, Emily BrobstGary DaubermanAnimation1 hr. 40 min.Tom Hanks, Tim AllenJosh CooleyAction/Adventure/Suspense/Thriller1 hr. 58 min.Sasha Luss, Luke Evans, Cillian Murphy, Helen Mirren, Sand Van RoyLuc BessonHorror2 hr. 00 min.Aubrey Plaza, Gabriel Bateman, Brian Tyree Henry, Mark HamillLars KlevbergAction/Adventure1 hr. 51 min.Samuel L. Jackson, Jessie T. Usher, Regina Hall, Alexandra Shipp, Matt Lauria, Titus Welliver, Cliff "Method Man" Smith, Richard RoundtreeTim StorySciFi/Fantasy/Action/Adventure1 hr. 55 min.Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Rebecca Ferguson, Kumail Nanjiani, Rafe Spall, Laurent Bourgeois, Larry Bourgeois, Emma Thompson, Liam NeesonF. Gary GrayAnimation/Comedy/Family1 hr. 26 min.Kevin Hart, Jenny Slate, Eric Stonestreet, Ellie Kemper, Lake Bell, Dana Carvey, Hannibal Buress, Bobby Moynihan, Tiffany Haddish, Patton OswaldChris RenaudAction/Adventure/SciFi/Fantasy2 hr. 12 min.Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga, Millie Bobby Brown, Bradley Whitford, Sally Hawkins, Charles Dance, Thomas Middleditch, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Ziyi ZhangMichael DoughertyHorror1 hr. 39 min.Octavia Spencer, Diana Silvers, Luke Evans, Missi Pyle, McKaley MillerTate TaylorAction/Adventure/SciFi/Fantasy/Musical2 hr. 08 min.Will Smith, Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott, Marwan Kenzari, Navid Negahban, Nasim Pedrad, Billy Magnussen, Numan AcarGuy RitchieAction/Adventure/Suspense/Thriller2 hr. 10 min.Keanu Reeves, Halle Berry, Anjelica Huston, Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, Asia Kate Dillon, Mark Dacascos, Jason Mantzoukas, Yayan RuhianChad StahelskiAction/Adventure/SciFi/Fantasy3 hr. 02 min.Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett JohanssonAnthony Russo, Joe Russo









MORE SCHEDULES TO COME......